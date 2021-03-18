5 Finishes to Edge vs Jey Uso on SmackDown: Roman Reigns to make a big mistake, Possible controversial finish?

Edge will have his first match on SmackDown in 10 years as he takes on Jey Uso. The stipulation states that the winner will become the Special Enforcer of the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event of Fastlane 2021.

Edge has already secured his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 having won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. The Champion of his choosing was Roman Reigns, who he speared after his Elimination Chamber title defense.

It's going to be an interesting match, not only because it's Edge's return to the ring on SmackDown, but also because of the role it will play at WrestleMania 37. At Fastlane 2021, Edge will find out whether he will face Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

While Roman Reigns is expected to walk out of Fastlane 2021 as the Universal Champion, there could still be a twist or two a couple of days before the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Here are five possible finishes for the main event of SmackDown this week:

#5. Roman Reigns' attempt to help Jey Uso win on SmackDown doesn't go according to plan

The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso backstage.

The dynamic between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on SmackDown is a tense one. While Jey Uso gave Roman Reigns two excellent Title matches, he eventually aligned with him and acknowledged his cousin as the Tribal Chief.

It has always been about Jey Uso serving Roman Reigns. On SmackDown, it's only logical that the Universal Champion will want Jey Uso as the Special Enforcer at Fastlane.

Advertisement

He will likely have a ringside seat and could attempt to help his cousin secure the victory over Edge. That is unlikely to happen, but Roman Reigns' attempt to help Jey Uso on SmackDown could backfire.

If it does, then it would add a good element to the story before WrestleMania. While Roman Reigns wouldn't accept his mistake, it could plant the seeds for an eventual split from Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns' plan backfiring would also be a good bit of a comeuppance for him for the last few months.

1 / 5 NEXT