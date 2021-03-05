5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown: Edge's role in the Steel Cage match, third Superstar for WrestleMania 37 title match revealed?

SmackDown this week promises to be an exciting one. With a big main event, we're only three episodes away from Fastlane 2021. SmackDown was interesting last week, with the build to WrestleMania 37 continuing.

Since the Steel Cage match is the biggest one on SmackDown this week, let's take a look at some possible surprises that we could see on SmackDown.

#5. What lies ahead in the Steel Cage match on SmackDown?

Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso

Last week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan came out to confront Roman Reigns. As you know, Daniel Bryan won the six-man SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The problem was that he would have to face Reigns immediately after winning the Chamber match and was easily defeated since he was already worn out. On SmackDown the following week, Daniel Bryan challenged Roman Reigns to a Universal Championship match at Fastlane, but Jey Uso interjected, telling Daniel Bryan that he needs to get through him first to claim a title shot.

So the main event of SmackDown was all set, and Daniel Bryan seemed to be on the verge of winning, but he was attacked by Roman Reigns. The episode ended with Bryan staring at the lights while the Universal Champion stood tall.

On Talking Smack, Paul Heyman revealed that Daniel Bryan would face Jey Uso in a rematch on SmackDown the following week. The stipulation is that if Daniel Bryan wins, he gets a Universal Title shot at Fastlane, but if he loses, then he will have to acknowledge Roman Reigns as the Head of the table.

Advertisement

Daniel Bryan agreed to the match on SmackDown, but only on the condition that it happens inside a Steel Cage to get a clear-cut winner. However, we know that in WWE, a Steel Cage doesn't guarantee a straightforward match.

A lot of people have been wondering what Edge's role in the Steel Cage match on SmackDown will be. Some believe that he will return to save Daniel Bryan, possibly setting up a tag team match for Fastlane.

However, Edge's role could end up being absolutely nothing. You read that right. While the possibility of Edge being on SmackDown is high, there isn't much of an incentive for him to help Daniel Bryan.

We saw in their recent backstage interaction on SmackDown that Daniel Bryan openly said that he didn't think Edge could beat Roman Reigns. While Edge is the babyface in the match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, we mustn't forget that this is still The Rated-R Superstar.

One of the best subtleties of his character is that despite being a babyface, he still holds fragments of his classic heel side. He is clearly only self-driven and interested, which is why he may not even help Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT