WWE SmackDown before TLC 2019- 5 Surprises that could happen- Daniel Bryan's whereabouts revealed, Massive return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 08:16 IST SHARE

Will Daniel Bryan be making his big comeback this week?

There is only one stop on the road to WWE TLC 2019, which is the final pay-per-view of the year, and one can say that WWE RAW has done a commendable job in terms of building interest for the pay-per-view. Vince McMahon turned Seth Rollins heel and aligned him with The AoP, in a move that's had the wrestling community buzzing across the world

Sure, I know that the three men are not advertised to be a part of WWE TLC 2019, but the very fact that something so newsworthy has happened will definitely ignite fan interest in the product. With that in mind, let me list some surprises that can happen on the go-home show for the Blue Brand, that can have the same impact!

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what surprises you'd potentially like to see unfold. Also, voice your opinions on the surprises that I've mentioned!

With that in mind, here are 5 surprises that could happen on the go-home show before WWE TLC.

#5 Daniel Bryan emerges from beneath the ring, pulls The Miz down!

Dear wrestling gods, I don’t know what I did to deserve getting the storyline “Miz faces down the Fiend for the soul of Daniel Bryan,” but if you’ll tell me what it was, I swear I will keep doing it forever. pic.twitter.com/cAx36p4M22 — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) December 9, 2019

Two weeks ago, we saw The Fiend emerge from beneath the ring and drag Daniel Bryan all the way to hell. And the following week, Bryan did not show up, making people wonder what was up with him, as The Miz stepped up to the plate, to face Bray Wyatt in his non-Fiend avatar. Could Bryan emerge from beneath the ring this week, to take The Miz down to the hellish depths?

Daniel Bryan has been Bray Wyatt's minion in the past, and once again, he could become a brainwashed member of the Wyatt Family. We know that Daniel Bryan loves to tell stories, and I'm certain that he can thrive in such a role for sure!

1 / 5 NEXT