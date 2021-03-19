5 Surprises that can happen on SmackDown before Fastlane: Possible twist between Edge and Daniel Bryan, Another star to unexpectedly enter WrestleMania title match?

It's the go-home episode of SmackDown to Fastlane 2021. This will be the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania, following which we will have three more episodes of SmackDown before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Things are heating up, and SmackDown this week will feature a high-stakes main event and a major title match as well. Will the Blue brand deliver on the final stop before Fastlane 2021?

#5. Edge's high-stakes SmackDown return gets spoilt

Edge and Daniel Bryan

Edge is set to have his first match on SmackDown in a decade. It's incredible to think of how long it has been, especially since Edge was considered the face of SmackDown for a few years in the early PG Era.

But a long time has passed since then, and Daniel Bryan has been among the top WWE Superstars this past decade. He has been a featured star on SmackDown ever since 2016, where he was first the General Manager before transitioning back into a full-time in-ring performer in 2018.

This week on SmackDown, the main event will feature Edge against Jey Uso. The stipulation is that the winner will become the special enforcer for the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan Universal Championship match at Fastlane 2021.

Obvious logic states that Reigns will want his cousin Uso to win, while Bryan would want Edge to win. What has been interesting is the dynamic between Bryan and Edge.

For the two babyfaces, being on one side doesn't mean they're aligned. If anything, they seem to dislike each other, and Edge still has the "Ultimate Opportunist" part of his character, whether he's a heel or a face.

A big surprise on SmackDown would be if Edge were to lose the main event. It doesn't have to be by pinfall or submission either. A controversial finish (Disqualification or count out) that is inadvertently caused by Bryan would only fuel the tension. It would also add another obstacle for Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2021.

