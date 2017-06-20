WWE SmackDown Live Preview: June 20, 2017

A possible MITB cash in and a LOT of unhappy Superstars...

Preview 20 Jun 2017

The men’s MITB Ladder match was LIT!

A hellacious Money In The Bank pay-per-view is still fresh on our minds, even as we hurtle towards what promises to be an eventful fallout episode of SmackDown Live on Tuesday.

The most pertinent question on everyone’s mind would be how the reaction to James Ellsworth retrieving the first ever MITB briefcase for Women pans out. Surely, the Women on SmackDown Live wouldn’t take too kindly to it and if their tweets are any indication, neither will Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon.

As for the men, after a show-stealing MITB Ladder match, can they digest the fact that Baron Corbin managed to emerge victorious? Or indeed, can the WWE Universe for that matter now that the chip on his shoulder would only have been heightened by his victory?

Also, what of Jinder Mahal who successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton? Did the Maharaja finally manage to shed the Viper off his back or will the 13-time World Champion be itching for revenge at the earliest opportunity?

Find out as we comb through all these points and more in our preview for this week's episode of SmackDown Live!

#1 Daniel Bryan’s return

This man has been missed

After Brie Bella brought Birdie Joe into this world on May 9th, the pro wrestling fraternity was unanimous in showering their goodwill on the happy couple and their first child.

But as the motto of the WWE reads, the show must go on.

And so, fresh off his break to be with Brie Bella for the delivery of their child, Daniel Bryan makes his much-anticipated return to SmackDown Live this week. Will he come back to the same show he left or in his absence, has the show evolved beyond his wildest comprehension?

Also, will he be able to pick up where he left off with the commissioner, Shane McMahon?

