WWE SmackDown Preview: Major addition to Roman Reigns' title match at WrestleMania 37, unseen footage to be used in ongoing feud? (Mar 26th, 2021)

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Between the aftermath of Fastlane and the fast-approaching WrestleMania, there’s a lot that can happen tonight. Top superstars want to confirm their spots on the next pay-per-view while others are preparing to step into brutal rivalries. The show could also feature big matches that will have a monumental impact on some of the ongoing storylines.

Roman Reigns picked up a controversial win over Daniel Bryan at Fastlane. The latter will have a few words for the Universal Champion as well as Edge, who teased a heel turn at the last pay-per-view. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are also finally about to kickstart their title feud en route to WrestleMania.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Daniel Bryan makes a bold demand on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan would want his answer

The Universal Championship picture is looking interesting on WWE SmackDown. As of now, Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Edge at WrestleMania 37 next month. However, things could take an exciting turn if the creative incline towards a triple-threat title match at the upcoming pay-per-view. This past Sunday, Daniel Bryan challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Fastlane.

The referee was knocked out during the match, and Edge stepped inside as the special guest enforcer. While Bryan and Reigns were involved in a grueling battle, Jey Uso decided to make an interference. He first hit Edge with a Superkick and then turned his attention towards Bryan. The WWE SmackDown superstar landed a few blows before fetching a Steel Chair, but Bryan was having none of that.

He used the same chair to remove Uso from the match, but things got out of hand soon. Edge shocked everyone when he used the chair to attack Bryan during the match and tease a heel turn. Eventually, Reigns went on to retain his title, but he didn't pick up a clean victory. Bryan had forced Reign to tap out, but the official didn’t see that happen. Thus, Bryan has more than enough ammo to go after both Reigns and Edge on WWE SmackDown this week.

Advertisement

It is expected that Bryan will put forth a fair demand for a rematch, and this could lead to a big change in the title bout at WrestleMania 37. There are several reasons why WWE might add Daniel Bryan to Roman Reigns vs. Edge, including the fact that the WrestleMania main event featuring these superstars will be iconic. WWE SmackDown might finally confirm tonight if Edge turned heel at the last pay-per-view.

A lot can fall in place for Daniel Bryan and his hopes of featuring in a WrestleMania title match before becoming a part-timer. That said, Roman Reigns won’t let the match card change so easily. He is known to use his backstage influence to his advantage and will look to stop Bryan by all means possible. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for these three superstars on WWE SmackDown this week.

1 / 5 NEXT