WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns makes an impulsive mistake, Logan Paul set to appear on the show, big return ahead of WrestleMania? (April 2, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has an exciting show lined up for the fans this week. The Blue brand will witness Roman Reigns’ response to the changes made in his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37. Several other ongoing storylines will pick up the pace ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. The show could also confirm another title match at WrestleMania. Lastly, Logan Paul will make an appearance on the WWE show tonight.

In this article, we will look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Roman Reigns reacts furiously on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown ended in chaos last week

Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown accounted for quite an intense show. Daniel Bryan walked out in the opening segment and demanded another shot at Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Soon, Edge attacked him inside the ring and confirmed his heel turn. The Rated-R Superstar did not want Bryan to interfere in his title match at WrestleMania.

Backstage segments showed that Roman Reigns was furious about Bryan’s demands. Eventually, Adam Pearce got Reigns, Edge, and Bryan inside the ring before confirming that Bryan had been added to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania. The announcement led to a brutal brawl between the three superstars at the end of WWE SmackDown.

Reigns managed to escape when Jey Uso caught everyone’s attention inside the ring. However, The Tribal Chief was unhappy with the fact that he was no longer in control. An agitated Reigns is now expected to hit back at both Edge and Bryan ahead of WrestleMania. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown could give us a sneak-peek into Reigns’ backstage plans.

Roman Reigns finds it essential to remind everyone about his dominance on the Blue brand. He has often lashed out at Adam Pearce for making decisions that are not favorable to the Universal Champion. Things won’t be much different this time, either. He could find a way to punish Pearce on WWE SmackDown before turning his attention towards his WrestleMania challengers.

This title feud will be a massive test for Roman Reigns. He needs to look good while standing across a babyface Daniel Bryan and a heel Edge. The current Universal Champion does not come across as a weak character on WWE SmackDown. As a result, WWE creative can make it look like Reigns’ impulsive nature is the biggest threat to his title reign.

The Tribal Chief has a big challenge ahead and it is bound to put a lot of pressure on him. Hopefully, the storytelling will keep us hooked to this angle on WWE SmackDown.

