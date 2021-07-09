WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns, Paul Heyman gets a threatening phone call, 2 big Money in the Bank qualifiers scheduled for the show (July 9th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown has a solid show planned for viewers this week. Two big Money in the Bank qualifier matches have been confirmed for tonight, amongst other things. Tonight will also mark the Blue brand’s last show in the WWE ThunderDome. All the superstars will look to deliver a memorable show before they hit the road and welcome the live audience back for WWE events.

This article will look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will come back with a strong retaliation on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns did not appear on WWE SmackDown last week. Unfortunately, his absence resulted in Edge making a strong statement by manhandling Jimmy Uso in the show's closing moments. The Rated-R Superstar is scheduled to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He wanted The Tribal Chief to get a taste of the brutality that awaits him.

Night night kid. Try not to drool on the chair. See ya at #MITB pic.twitter.com/WsedqZ1DWD — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 27, 2021

However, this plan can quickly backfire on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns is expected to return to the show tonight with a vengeance on his mind. Staying true to his current gimmick, Reigns will have a solid response to Edge’s actions over the last couple of weeks. He could also pull a few strings backstage and get a favorable stipulation added to their title match.

Roman Reigns is also waiting for his right-hand man Jey Uso to return on WWE SmackDown. In his absence, Jimmy Uso tried to don that role, but the recent controversies could have an effect on his current booking. Edge poses a big threat to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship reign, but he is not the only one who is troubling The Head of the Table.

#2 Kevin Owens sends a big warning ahead of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view

Kevin Owens doesn't want Paul Heyman to forget about their previous conversation

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn in an epic Last Man Standing bout to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Following that, he called Paul Heyman and reminded him about their conversation from a few months ago. KO had promised that he would get his hands on the MITB briefcase and come straight for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

Owens reconfirmed his intentions and asked Paul Heyman to familiarize Roman Reigns with his warning. Both superstars were involved in a brutal rivalry, and interestingly, the latter never picked up a clean victory.

Owens is determined to win the guaranteed title opportunity and take the Universal Championship away from The Tribal Chief. Can we see Owens foretelling more details of his plans on WWE SmackDown tonight?

