WWE SmackDown Preview: Surprise challenger destroys Roman Reigns’ celebration, epic match-up returns on the show tonight (25th June, 2021)

We are set for the first episode of WWE SmackDown after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Top WWE Superstars are now seeking opportunities that can help their push as the ThunderDome era draws to an end. Everyone wants to be at their best before the crowd returns. Fortunately for us, this drive will help create an intense build-up to the next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank.

Tonight’s episode will help end a few rivalries and kickstart new ones. In this article, we will look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Dominik Mysterio answers Roman Reigns’ open challenge on WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio knows a thing or two about surprising Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last week, WWE SmackDown featured its first-ever Hell in a Cell match that saw Rey Mysterio face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Both superstars worked hard to deliver a solid match, following which the champion prevailed. However, Reigns was far from done. After their match, he decided to attack Rey Mysterio and send a strong message to the rest of the roster.

After all, an arrogant Reigns has never shied away from asking people to “acknowledge” him. Paul Heyman then went ahead and issued an open challenge on behalf of Roman Reigns on Talking Smack. The Tribal Chief will celebrate his Hell in a Cell win with his entourage on WWE SmackDown tonight as per the plan. This would be the perfect opportunity for the next challenger to step up against Reigns.

While the creative have a handful of options, they might book Dominik Mysterio as his next opponent. The budding superstar was brutalized on WWE SmackDown at the hands of the Universal Champion that led to the Hell in a Cell match mentioned above. He will now look to avenge the attack on Rey Mysterio last week.

Dominik is enjoying a good run on WWE Smackdown as one-half of the tag team champions. However, this would be a massive opportunity for him to showcase his full potential in a high-profile match.

Many arguments put Dominik ahead of other potential challengers on the Blue brand. He may not beat Roman Reigns, but his performance in this high-profile feud could greatly impact his WWE career. Dominik can send a strong message by launching an attack during the Universal Champion's celebration, just like he did with Seth Rollins.

While Roman Reigns certainly doesn’t have Dominik Mysterio on his guest list, he is looking forward to meeting Jey Uso. Although Jimmy Uso has finally allied with Reigns, the latter is desperate to find his “Right Hand Man”. Will Jey return to celebrate with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight? If not, what is keeping him from being on the side of his Tribal Chief?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das