SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns attacked; Superstar sends a message to Lashley and McIntyre

Edge kicked off SmackDown and talked about how Daniel Bryan is now standing in his way to winning the Universal Title at WrestleMania 37. The Rated-R Superstar said that at Fastlane, he snapped after Bryan hit him with the chair and that he was once again the ruthless WWE Legend that he was, over 10 years ago.

"I looked in the mirror and I finally saw 'The Rated R Superstar'." - @EdgeRatedR #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aFpRniPtKT — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 3, 2021

The Rated-R Superstar blamed Daniel Bryan and Adam Pearce for his actions last week and said that the next time he faces Roman and Bryan, he will not hesitate to hit them with the con-chair-to.

"I am a man @WWERomanReigns aspires to be. I am a man @WWEDanielBryan aspires to be. I am a @WWE Hall of Fame LEGEND!" - @EdgeRatedR #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lzsEFmpvQL — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 3, 2021

Backstage, Edge said that he didn't care if Jey Uso beat up Daniel Bryan in the Street Fight tonight. The match was scheduled to be the main event on SmackDown.

The Alpha Academy were in the ring and Chad Gable said that he and Otis were 'peaking'. He vowed to win the tag team titles next before Roode and Ziggler, the Dirty Dogs, made their entrance.

Advertisement

Alpha Academy, Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode vs. The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown

Dominik and Ziggler kicked off the match before the Mysterios took out the tag team champs and tossed the Alpha Academy outside with the help of the Street Profits. After a commercial break, Dawkins was taken out by Otis before Roode tagged in and hit a vertical suplex.

Montez Ford nearly rolled Gable up for the pin. While everyone else was caught in a brawl outside, Otis managed to get the tag. Gable hit a German Suplex and Otis ran up the post and hit a splash on Ford for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Alpha Academy, Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode def. The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Advertisement

Grade: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman asked Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville for a hold-harmless agreement for Jey Uso in the Street Fight tonight on SmackDown. He said he wanted the deal so that the former tag team champion cannot be held responsible for what he'll do to Daniel.

1 / 5 NEXT