SmackDown Results: Cena and Reigns engage in heated promo battle; New Champion crowned

John Cena kicked off SmackDown and called Roman Reigns a 'D'. Cena said that he would give him an 'F' at SummerSlam because there was no way Roman could beat him and the crowd agreed.

Roman and Heyman walked out and faced off with Cena in the ring. Cena called Reigns out on SmackDown for thinking that this was his show and his company. The Cenation Leader came back because he is the only one who could shut him up.

The crowd in Tulsa sided with Cena before Roman asked him to be original and not rehash the same promos from his past career. Cena said that he knew Roman was going to beat him up a fair bit at SummerSlam but The Cenation Leader would beat him, no doubt.

Roman mocked Cena for thinking he was the best of all time before saying that Cena was not good enough for the Universal Championship before bringing up Nikki Bella. Roman said that he will send him back to Hollywood after beating him on Sunday.

Cena took more shots at Roman, saying that he caused Dean Ambrose to leave WWE on SmackDown. Cena added that all he had to do was hang in there after Roman beat him up in the ring and wait for the pin to beat him as he has done with his past opponents.

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Apollo started off strong but was taken down by the King of Strong Style early on before taking a near fall off a knee strike.

Apollo managed to get the upper hand and slow Nakamura down before he was hung up on the corner for a knee to the gut on SmackDown.

Boogs got on the apron and played a guitar solo before the referee sent both him and Azeez out of the arena.

Edited by Alan John