WWE SmackDown Results December 20th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Welcome back Daniel!

SmackDown kicked off with Daniel Bryan coming out to an ovation from the crowd. He briefly talked about his new look before moving onto Bray Wyatt when The Miz came out and said that he plans to take Wyatt's title off of him.

Baron Corbin came out next and made fun of Miz & Bryan, saying that Daniel looked like Baby Yoda. He said that since he made a joke out of Roman Reigns, he should get a shot at Bray's title.

As Corbin was explaining how Bryan and Miz failed as fathers, Dolph Ziggler attacked them. He hit a superkick to Miz while Bryan was caught in an End of Days from Corbin. A tag match was made official between the teams of Bryan & Miz and Corbin & Ziggler.

Segment rating: A

Backstage, Otis was given a ham by Mandy Rose for his Secret Santa.

The Revival vs Heavy Machinery - Miracle on 34th Street Fight

They shouldn't have messed with the ham

The Revival attacked Otis but he fought them off at first. Dawson used a Fire Extinguisher on him and then hit a double Powerbomb through a table. They brought the Christmas tree inside the ring and put Tucker against it.

Dash Wilder went for the slam but Tucker moved aside and Wilder ran face-first into the Christmas Tree. Wilder and Dawson sent Tucker over the commentary table and the ham was dropped.

The Revival destroyed the ham that Otis & Tucker got and Otis got real mad. He emptied a bad of Legos in the ring and dropped both opponents on them. Heavy Machinery hit the compactor for the win.

What really matters is that the ham was almost okay and only a little bit stepped-on.

Result: Heavy Machinery def. The Revival

Match rating: A

