We got a great episode of WWE SmackDown before Backlash, and Bayley was out first as we headed for a big tag team match right away. We also got a title match and a brawl from the Bloodline tonight.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bayley def. Damage CTRL & Tiffany Stratton

AOP def. New Catch Republic

LA Knight def. Angel

A-Town Down Under def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Naomi and Kairi kicked off the match on SmackDown, and Bianca was tagged in early on before she took control. Tags were made, and Stratton came in with a spinebuster on Bayley before isolating the champ in the ring with the help of the Damage CTRL.

Bayley returned with a suplex on Stratton before Jade Cargill tagged in and tossed the tag champs around the ring. Dakota took a big powerbomb from Cargill before Jade slammed Bianca onto her for the pin, but Kairi broke it up.

Bayley and the others took Asuka and Stratton out while Bianca hit Sane with the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi & Bayley def. Damage CTRL & Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B

After the match, Jade and Belair said that tomorrow at Backlash, they would take down Damage CTRL and win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Carmelo Hayes was backstage with Nick Aldis and said that he would be joining the King of the Ring Tournament before Bobby Lashley came in to congratulate him. Lashley offered to help the new guy, but Melo turned him down before they set up a possible match for the future.

New Catch Republic vs. AOP on WWE SmackDown

Pete Dunne and Akam started the match, and the latter was in trouble early on as Bate tagged in and hit some big uppercuts. Akam got a takedown with a clothesline before isolating Bate in the ring.

Rezar went for a vertical suplex, but Bate escaped before trying to lift him. Then, he resorted to a double-team move. AOP was sent outside and hit with a big dive before the match returned to the ring.

Dunne took some big moves from AOP but managed to kick out before returning with a clothesline and making the tag. Dunne came in and cleared the apron before getting a near fall with Sliced Bread in the ring.

Dunne missed the dive but made a sneaky tag before Bate picked Akam up for the Airplane Spin. Bate was taken out by Karrion Kross after a distraction from Scarlett. Dunne went after Kross, but the distraction allowed AOP to hit the combined finisher for the win on SmackDown.

Result: AOP def. New Catch Republic

Grade: B+

Nick Aldis was backstage when Paul Heyman came in and asked if he saw his memo. Aldis said he did and wouldn't cancel the tag match between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens & Randy Orton.

Paul said that if Owens and Orton got hurt, it would be on Aldis. Heyman then admitted that he hadn't spoken to Roman Reigns since WrestleMania and took Roman off the WWE Draft without his permission!

Aldis asked Heyman to try and convince Orton and Owens to cancel the match at the R-KO Show next.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were out next and got a big reaction from the crowd in France. KO greeted everyone in French before they welcomed Paul Heyman to the ring.

Heyman came in and introduced himself as the Undisputed Wiseman. Orton and KO threatened to RKO Heyman, and the latter stepped back out onto the apron before the crowd chanted, "We want Roman."

Heyman said that he wanted the same, but the rules were very different with Solo Sikoa in charge, and he urged them to cancel the match.

KO said that Heyman was not in a position to give them advice before Orton asked him who the real Tribal Chief was.

Paul hesitated for a bit before Solo and Tama Tonga attacked KO and Orton from behind. Security and officials came in to stop the brawl, and Orton tossed one of them onto the SmackDown announce desk.

KO hit a big dive on Solo before The Bloodline retreated.

LA Knight vs. Angel on WWE SmackDown

Angel was sent outside early on, and LA Knight repeatedly slammed his head on the apron. Knight got a big clothesline in the corner and hit a big slam for a near fall before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Knight hit the Powerslam and the elbow drop before Berto tried to distract him from getting the BFT. Knight knocked Berto off the apron and hit the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Angel

After the match, Knight got on the mic and announced his entry into the King of the Ring tournament. Santos Escobar got in the ring and said that while Knight ran his mouth, he was going to focus on winning the tournament.

Grade: B

Carlito was backstage on SmackDown and said he was angry that Rey Mysterio had chosen to team up with Dragon Lee, so he decided to take him out.

He even said the "I would've gotten away with it too..." line before Lee appeared out of nowhere and attacked Carlito.

A-Town Down Under (c) vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team Championship match

Waller took Ford out on the apron with a cheap shot as the match began and got the early advantage against the challengers. Dawkins hit a big elbow and tagged Ford in before the Profits hit a big double-team move.

Grayson hit a uranage before Dawkins took him out with a Swanton Bomb. Austin broke the pin before Waller returned with a big coast-to-coast on Dawkins.

The Profits came back with the Sky High and the Doomsday Blockbuster for a near fall before Grayson came back with a sudden Flatliner, allowing Theory to get the pin.

Result: A-Town Down Under def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes were in the ring, and the latter was about to say that he looked up to AJ, but Styles got very angry and said their paths were not the same.

AJ said that the WWE accepted Cody with open arms, but he still decided to leave when the going got tough, referring to the Stardust gimmick.

Styles added that he had to prove himself in and out of WWE and that he was truly phenomenal. Cody made a 'too sweet' reference, and they were about to shake hands, but AJ slapped Cody before running out of the SmackDown ring.

Backstage on SmackDown, we saw Solo and Tama still brawling with KO and Orton as the show went off the air.

