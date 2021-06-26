SmackDown Results: WWE Hall Of Famer returns; Former IC Champion qualifies for MITB

SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in the locker room, talking about where Jey is. Jimmy informed Roman that Jey told him that he wasn't coming back. Roman was shocked that he turned Jey into a main eventer but he decided to throw it all away.

Jimmy said he was ready to be Roman's right hand and take Jey's place before Roman asked him if he could really do what Jey does. Jimmy said that he could and Roman told him to go out there and prove it.

Bianca Belair came out to the ring to celebrate her successful title defense at Hell in a Cell. She called Bayley a bully and talked about her brutal match before Seth Rollins interrupted her to talk about his own win.

Rollins undermined the SmackDown champ's win, saying that she barely won against Bayley but his own victory was far more impressive. He went for a high five but Bianca was annoyed. Bayley came out and called Bianca's win a fluke before Belair attacked her.

Rollins got in their way before Bayley used the distraction to take Bianca out. Cesaro came out and attacked Rollins before joining Bianca in a double-team move to clear the ring on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair & Cesaro vs. Bayley & Seth Rollins on SmackDown

We CANNOT wait for July 16th when the @WWEUniverse returns to #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AjIK44zfUu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 26, 2021

Bianca and Bayley kicked off the match and the champ had the upper hand before Rollins and Cesaro tagged in. Rollins hit a slingblade before Cesaro got an uppercut in.

Rollins and Cesaro countered each other's moves before Bianca took the tag and resumed her dominance with a backbreaker and standing moonsault. The match went outside and Bayley sent Bianca into the ring post, slowing her down.

Back after the break on SmackDown, Bayley was in control before Cesaro came in and dominated the match before hitting the swing on Rollins.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Alan John