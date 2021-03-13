SmackDown Results: Edge attacked; Top Champion returns

Edge kicked off SmackDown and said that his future match at WrestleMania was up in the air until next Sunday at Fastlane, where Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns would face off for the Universal Title. The 2021 Royal Rumble winner mentioned Bryan's promo from last week where he said he loved to compete and performs more regularly than Edge, at least in the last 10 years.

The Rated-R Superstar said he may have been out of action for a long time but back in the day, he used to perform multiple times a week with legends like The Undertaker and Batista. Daniel Bryan walked out and said he had 'infinite respect' for Edge but this could be the last time he gets an opportunity like this.

Edge left after making it clear that he was sure that he was better than Bryan in the ring.

The Street Profits & Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Alpha Academy, Roode & Ziggler on SmackDown

Dawkins and Roode started off the match and Dominik and Chad Gable were tagged in early on. Dominik got a near fall before Roode came back in and focused on his legs.

The young Superstar came back with a tornado DDT before Dawkins came back with a spinebuster and tagged in Montez. Back after a break on SmackDown, Ziggler and Ford were in the ring and The Showoff locked in a sleeper hold but the former Tag Team Champion broke it.

Rey Mysterio was in and took control of the match and laid out Gable but Otis broke the pin. Roode was in the ring when the other Superstars hit their finishers on each other and the Mysterios hit a double 619 on him.

Ford came in with From the Heavens and picked up the win for his team on SmackDown.

Result: The Street Profits & Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Alpha Academy, Roode & Ziggler

Match rating: B

Jey Uso was about to walk into Roman's locked room but Heyman reminded him that Reigns was unhappy with him after last week's match.

