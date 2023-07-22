WWE SmackDown Results: Undisputed Championship match announced for SummerSlam; top off-brand title defended 

WWE SmackDown kicked off tonight with a Fatal Four Way match to decide who will face Santos Escobar in the US Title Invitational Tournament.

Dominik Mysterio defended the NXT North American Championship on SmackDown before Roman Reigns faced Jey Uso to discuss their SummerSlam match.

Rey Mysterio def. Cameron Grimes, LA Knight & Sheamus

Charlotte def. IYO SKY

Santos Escobar def. Austin Theory

Dominik Mysterio def. Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grimes sent Rey outside before Knight tossed Grimes and Sheamus out and started posing in the ring. After a SmackDown break, Rey and Sheamus teamed up and hit the Beats of the Bodhran on Grimes and Knight before Sheamus blocked a 619 and hit a backbreaker on Mysterio.

Knight dropped Sheamus on the apron before we headed for a tower of doom spot in the corner. Rey and Grimes ended up outside, and Austin Theory got taken out in the carnage.

Back in the ring, Sheamus got the White Noise for a near fall on LA Knight. Sheamus spent too much showboating, and Knight reversed his finisher.

We got a series of near falls before Rey got a double 619 on Sheamus and Grimes. He was going to get the pin, but Austin Theory broke it up and dragged Rey outside.

Santos Escobar chased Theory into the crowd before LA Knight got the Big Elbow Drop but took the Brogue Kick. Grimes got the Cave-In, but Rey returned the Sunset Flip Bomb and picked up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Cameron Grimes, LA Knight and Sheamus

Grade: A-

We saw the Creed Brothers backstage, forced to leave NXT after losing a match against The Schism. Austin Theory told Adam Pearce to book a non-title match against Santos Escobar for attacking him tonight.

Charlotte vs. IYO SKY on SmackDown

Charlotte hurt her knee early in the match, and IYO was trying to take advantage of the injury. She got caught in a Fallaway slam before Charlotte got a near fall off a big clothesline.

SKY countered a top rope move and hit a powerbomb before Shotzi appeared on the screens around the ring, and Bayley got freaked out and left. The distraction allowed Charlotte to get a takedown before dodging a moonsault.

Charlotte went for a moonsault as well but missed. IYO tried for a missile dropkick before Charlotte got a near-fall off a spear. We got some reversals from both women before Charlotte hit the Natural Selection for the win.

Result: Charlotte def. IYO SKY

After the match, Asuka attacked Flair from behind and got an armbar in.

Grade: B+

Dirty Dom is the new NXT North American Champion and showed up on SmackDown to brag about it. Butch came up to him and asked for a title match.

Dominik tried to refuse, but Shawn Michaels walked in and booked the match anyway.

Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar on SmackDown

Escobar had the early advantage and hit a big dropkick before sending the US Champ outside. Back from a break, Santos hit a big dive to the outside and took Theory out.

Theory got a brainbuster back in the ring, but Escobar dodged the A-Town Down and got a big top rope counter. Santos hit the Phantom Driver and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Austin Theory

Grade: B

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Butch - NXT North American Championship match

Butch had control of the match early on and went for the fingers. Rhea Ripley handed Dominik a big metal chain while the ref was distracted, but Ridge Holland came in and took it away before Dom could use it.

Back after a break on SmackDown, The Pretty Deadly came out, and Prince was in a wheelchair before Holland and Butch chased them off.

Back in the ring, we got another distraction from Rhea Ripley before Dominik sent Butch into the ring post and picked up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship

WWE @WWE



#AndStill

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0DTJRj9NxM "I'm begging @DomMysterio35 to do SOMETHING on his own. Just accomplish ONE THING in WWE on your own, Dom." - @MichaelCole

Grade: B-

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns were out next, as were Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

Jey and Roman sat down before the latter asked Uso if he wanted to do it. Jey said the Roman put Jimmy in the hospital, and he just had to get revenge.

Roman said he didn't get 'it' before signing the match contract. However, Jey tore up the contract and said they didn't need it since this was now 'tribal combat.'

Roman asked if the elders knew about it, and Jey said it was their idea. It looks like we are headed for a tribal-themed streetfight.

Reigns was furious but put his Tribal Chief necklace on the title, signifying that his spot as a leader and the WWE Universal Title was now on the line.

Jey turned around as Reigns and crew were leaving, but Solo returned to try for the Samoan Spike. Roman stopped Solo from hitting the move before Jey took Sikoa out with a superkick.

Roman and Solo walked back up the ramp as SmackDown went off the air.

