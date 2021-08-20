WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam Preview: Big twist in Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, 11-time world champion destroys top heel (20th August, 2021)

WWE SmackDown’s final show before SummerSlam 2021 is destined to be an epic affair. The Blue brand has orchestrated flawless storylines over the last couple of weeks. We hope to see interesting developments in the top feuds ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Will WWE’s A-show live up to the high expectations tonight, especially considering the recent updates surrounding AEW Rampage?

Here, we look at some of the things that could unfold on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Top WWE SmackDown Superstar forces last-minute change in Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

“You almost ruined Seth Rollins, You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE”- John Cena to Roman Reigns#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/JtM52cdF4u — Adam Carl (@AdamCarl2005) August 14, 2021

Last week, Roman Reigns and John Cena engaged in a brilliant promo war on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief did well in holding off on his own against one of the best talkers in the entire pro wrestling business. Both Reigns and Cena hurled creative (and painful) insults at each other that kept us entertained for half an hour.

Although the creative team has invested a lot in building up this feud, we are yet to see Roman Reigns and John Cena engage in a proper physical altercation. However, that could change tonight on the show. Reigns has The Usos in his corner, but who can Cena trust to back him if he is forced into a confrontation with The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have tricked multiple challengers in the past by manipulating the contract. Will John Cena meet the same fate?

Another interesting thing about this rivalry is that it involves more superstars apart from the champion and the challenger. Firstly, Mr. Money in the Bank Big E poses a huge threat to both the world titles. He has already sent not-so-subtle warnings to Heyman during backstage segments on WWE SmackDown.

Baron Corbin stole Big E’s MITB briefcase last week and could also make his presence known during the Roman Reigns-John Cena segment tonight. Is it possible that Heyman offered him cash in exchange for this well-planned theft to keep Big E out of the equation at SummerSlam?

Not to forget, Finn Balor was going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. An unfortunate interference from Corbin took Balor out of the equation and Cena stole the title opportunity. The Prince then took a brutal punishment at the hands of Roman Reigns and The Usos on the following week’s WWE SmackDown.

Finn Balor could also return and attack both Roman Reigns and John Cena on the show tonight. Adding him to the Universal Championship match at the pay-per-view is not a bad decision, but Reigns and Cena might want to keep the lion's share of the spotlight.

There are a lot of exciting directions awaiting this segment on the Blue brand and we hope that the creative team will make the most of the same.

