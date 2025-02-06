WWE star to join Wyatt Sicks 2 years after being stalked, Reunion with Braun Strowman? 4 Things Alexa Bliss can do on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE, and fans are thrilled! The Goddess and World Wrestling Entertainment were allegedly far apart in making a deal, and many thought she might never return. However, the 2025 Royal Rumble happened.

Bliss appeared on the program and competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She received thunderous applause for her performance and fought well in the bout, even though she ultimately lost.

Following her celebrated comeback, there were reports and rumors regarding where she would go. Some expected Bliss to land on Monday Night RAW, but the latest reports indicate she will be part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand moving forward.

Now, the big question is what Bliss might do on the blue brand from here on out. This article will examine four big things she could do on SmackDown this week or in the future, including reuniting with an old brand and challenging a world champion.

#4. She could join The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks are part of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The news came a few weeks ago, thanks to The Miz. It was later revealed that The A-Lister used his influence to move the stable away from RAW to keep him safe.

While that didn't entirely turn out how The Miz wanted it to, the five members of the fierce stable are on WWE SmackDown either way. This means Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross can unleash chaos on the brand.

Now that Alexa is back, she could join the stable. Uncle Howdy was stalking her to convince Bliss to join him and Bray Wyatt before Alexa Bliss' maternity leave. Now, that stalking can be paid off by Alexa Bliss officially joining the faction.

#3. Alexa Bliss could reunite with Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been one of the most dominant and imposing stars in WWE for years. He is a monster and a former Universal Champion. Braun has also won Money in the Bank, tag team gold, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have an interesting history together. They were united on the Mixed Match Challenge and had surprising chemistry. WWE later used this to imply that Braun had feelings for Bliss, even if unrequited.

Notably, Braun is another name that was moved to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. Since they'll be on the show together, Team Little Big could reunite. Many groups now have men and women, so why can't they be a duo taking on members of some of those factions?

#2. She could have a confrontation with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the most charismatic and entertaining in WWE and pro wrestling. While she is often mocked and ridiculed, the Canadian star is also quite talented in the ring when given a chance.

The cocky and arrogant Green now can back up that attitude. She is the reigning Women's United States Champion. She is the first-ever and, for now, only Women's US Champion in WWE history.

Alexa Bliss has won many gold medals in her career, but this title will be new. Bliss could appear on SmackDown this week and have a segment with Chelsea. The Goddess could make it clear that she wants Chelsea's championship.

#1. Alexa could challenge Tiffany Stratton to a world title match at Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton is an incredible WWE star. She is a world champion, and fans love her despite spending most of her career as a heel. In addition to its main roster success, The Buff Barbie has also been the NXT Women's Champion.

The WWE Women's Champion has already had an interesting run with the title. She captured the gold by cashing in Money in the Bank on Nia Jax. She later successfully defended the championship against Bayley in a singles match.

While Charlotte Flair could use her Royal Rumble win to challenge Tiffany, there is no guarantee Stratton will be champion come WrestleMania. Alexa Bliss could challenge Stratton to a match on SmackDown for Elimination Chamber Toronto. If she wins, Bliss could then be a co-headliner at WrestleMania. That would be incredibly impressive.

