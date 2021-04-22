5 times WWE stars avoided a disaster in the ring

Wrestling is a serious sport. WWE superstars are highly trained individuals who master this art with years of sincerity, practice, and commitment. Skeptics argue whether wrestling is fake, which undermines the seriousness of the sport. Injuries often sustained by the performers are not something that a fake sport would be able to yield.

Wrestling is a form of choreographed, visual storytelling where the performers stride around the ring displaying spectacular moves in a well-orchestrated wrestling match. The chemistry between performers is of paramount importance. A lack of focus, a minor inaccuracy even at one instant, could severely impact their lives. It is equally crucial for the company to look after their talents as well.

We take a look at five incidents where wrestlers avoided severe consequences.

#5 Taker saves Big Show at WWE SmackDown

The Undertaker is a seasoned veteran in the world of WWE. The man had a career that lasted three decades. The Deadman has earned respect from wrestlers and fans alike. The Phenom is always two steps ahead when it comes to his unmatched wrestling senses. During the Invasion storyline, Taker was able to save "The World’s Largest Athlete" from a severe head injury.

The incident took place during an episode of WWE SmackDown. Pandemonium ensued when several superstars from both The Alliance and WWE engaged in a brawl. Amid the anarchy, "American Badass" Taker was taken out by Kurt Angle with an Angle Slam. Soon it was the Big Show's turn to take Kurt Angle's finish. But unbeknownst to both men, a steel chair was lying where Angle would drop the Big Show with an Olympic Slam.

However, the crisis would be countermanded by the Undertaker, who very subtly dragged the steel chair away from the spot, sensing danger. In retrospect, we can all agree how important it was for Taker to be there only to save the Big Show from such a dangerously impacted crash.

