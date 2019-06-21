WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Ranking the build up for each match

The builds for some matches have spanned a few PPVs

WWE puts on its first PPV under the Stomping Grounds moniker this weekend. The card is rife with rematches from both WrestleMania 35 and more recently, Super ShowDown.

While WWE has often had rematches on successive PPVs, the fact is that they've had some ratings problems and one would think that they might try to switch things up in order to fix those issues.

But regardless of their current problems, WWE went ahead with four rematches on the card, three of which are for titles. Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre also have a rematch, but theirs will be one dating back to this year's 'Mania.

Even though Shane McMahon and his other lackeys aren't booked for matches, they will most certainly interfere in Reigns' match.

Some first-time challengers like Heavy Machinery and Ricochet get their first shots at titles. Tony Nese also defends his title on a PPV for the second time. Regardless of the rematches on the card, some bouts have had better builds than others.

The length of some of the feuds has helped them while also hurting others. One feud in particular also revisits a battle from a few years ago. Here are the matches at Stomping Grounds ranked from the worst build to best build up.

#9 US Championship match - Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet

Ricochet gets his first shot at a main-roster title

Although I ranked this the lowest of the matches in terms of its build up, it has potential to be match of the night. Both performers are top notch, and Ricochet has been wowing the RAW audiences every Monday night.

The reason for such a low ranking stems from only determining Samoa Joe's challenger this past Monday. While he was handed the title again due to Rey Mysterio's injury, they could have had the Fatal Five-Way last episode instead of this week.

Because of that, there isn't much of any build to speak of other than a six-man tag match last week and when Ricochet helped eliminate Joe at SSD.

Joe did make an emphatic statement by doing his usual attack after his challenger was determined. That still didn't push the build for this match ahead of any other matches.

