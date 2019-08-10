WWE SummerSlam 2019: 5 Superstars that are not scheduled to compete at the PPV

SummerSlam 2019 is expected to be an awesome show.

It's just a matter of days before the Biggest Party of the Summer heads our way from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. SummerSlam will stream live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view all over the world.

At the event, The Beastslayer Seth Rollins will look to reclaim his Universal Championship from the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a match that is ten years in the making, Natalya will challenge for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship in a Submission match and Kevin Owens will put his career on the line against Shane McMahon in one of the most pivotal matches in recent memory.

The upstart high-flying Ember Moon will attempt to take the SmackDown Women's Championship from Bayley, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Finn Balor and the legendary Goldberg will look to redeem himself on Sunday when he takes on Dolph Ziggler. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will face 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair in a match many consider to be a dream match.

Needless to say, this year's event should be nothing short of spectacular. WWE has done a great job in putting together a star-studded match-card that has fascinated the WWE Universe. But unfortunately, several talented Superstars will not have the honor of competing at one of WWE's greatest spectacles.

Let's take a look at 5 of the biggest Superstars that are currently left off the SummerSlam 2019 card.

#5 The Miz

The Miz won't be competing at SummerSlam.

Although The Miz was initially scheduled to take on Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, Goldberg's return on Raw this week changed those plans. The Hall of Famer took The Miz's spot at SummerSlam and will battle Ziggler at the annual extravaganza.

It comes as a huge disappointment that a Superstar of Miz's caliber will be forced to sit out of an event like SummerSlam. The Awesome One was recently embroiled in an intriguing feud with Ziggler, and it remains to be seen whether that will continue.

Miz will likely be involved in the outcome between Ziggler and Goldberg. There's a decent chance that he'll run into the Showoff backstage at SummerSlam. Even though The Miz will probably appear in some fashion at SummerSlam, it's a let-down that he won't be competing.

