WWE SummerSlam 2020: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

WWE is hell-bent on putting on a proper show for SummerSlam, with rumblings that the show could possibly take place outdoors at a beach or on a boat. This would definitely make SummerSlam unique, especially after months of events taking place at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

And ever since the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, we have seen quite a few surprises unfold that could see SummerSlam shape up differently than expected. Some matches had been teased or were pretty much locks for the show following the last WWE pay-per-view, but a whole bunch of the card still has a tinge of intrigue.

SummerSlam on a beach? Yes please! pic.twitter.com/iTjJVMlTTq — Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 (@KennyMc1985) July 27, 2020

The women's division, in particular, has been subject to controversy and unpredictability. Several storylines featuring women have been set into motion on RAW and SmackDown, with some going on for months and some just getting started.

But there are more matches that have been teased for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. Wherever SummerSlam emanates from, it is sure to be one heck of an event. Here are five matches that could be added to the card for WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax (No Disqualification Match)

Having returned to TV a couple of weeks ago, it seems like Shayna Baszler is being prepared to re-enter the women's main event scene in the near future. But with the RAW Women's Title still up for grabs in an intense feud, the 'Queen of Spades' now has a non-title opponent she can sink her teeth into.

On this week's episode of RAW, Baszler had a pretty aggressive confrontation with Nia Jax. The two had a match that got out of hand relatively quickly, ending in a double count-out. This perfectly sets the stage for a destructive blowoff match between the two menacing figures.

Advertisement

Jax has had some entertaining matches with Ronda Rousey in the past, while Baszler has not really faced an opponent much larger than her in WWE. The dynamic between them could be interesting, considering it is between two heels.

A solid No Disqualification brawl could be the way to go for Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at SummerSlam. How about a nice little Beach Fight? Either way, the former NXT Women's Champion is set to pick up a huge win as she climbs back up the ranks on RAW.