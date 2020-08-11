WWE SummerSlam 2020: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner. As we get ever closer to WWE's Biggest Party Of The Summer, there's a lot to look forward to heading into the event.

With a WWE Championship Match set to take place between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, the event is sure to be a special one. Add to that, the rubber match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character for the Universal Championship and Seth Rollins facing Dominik Mysterio, the card is already looking stacked.

With that in mind, let's take a look at what's waiting for us at WWE SummerSlam — the WWE SummerSlam match card, predictions, what time WWE SummerSlam starts, where you can watch it, and when it is taking place. Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Where will WWE SummerSlam 2020 be held?

So far, no venue has been announced for WWE SummerSlam 2020. However, it should be noted that all WWE shows have been taking place at the Performance Centre. With the company reportedly looking for a venue outside the Performance Centre, this could be their first pay-per-view event with a live audience since March.

What date is SummerSlam 2020?

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to take place on 23rd August for those readers following Eastern Standard Time. For your specific location, take a look at the dates below.

WWE SummerSlam 2020:

23rd August 2020 (EST, United States)

23rd August 2020 (PST, United States)

24th August 2020 (BST, United Kingdom)

24th August 2020 (IST, India)

24th August 2020 (ACT, Australia)

24th August 2020 (JST, Japan)

24th August 2020 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Start Time

WWE SummerSlam 2020 is set to start at 7 PM EST. It is expected that there will be a one hour kickoff show as well at 6 PM EST. For your specific WWE SummerSlam 2020 star time, look at the following:

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (BST, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

2 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

SummerSlam 2020 start time (Kickoff Show)

6 PM (EST, United States)

3 PM (PST, United States)

11 PM (BST, United Kingdom)

3:30 AM (IST, India)

7:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

7 AM (JST, Japan)

1 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

SummerSlam 2020 Predictions and Match Card:

The predictions and the match card for WWE SummerSlam 2020, are as follows:

Note: More matches will be added to the card when announced.

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been in dangerous form of late when it comes to his run on WWE RAW. While he did defeat Edge at WWE Backlash, he also put the Rated-R Superstar out of commission in kayfabe. Edge had suffered an injury, and he was written off WWE TV until he could recover from his tricep tear. In that time, Randy Orton has taken out Christian and The Big Show, living up to his Legend Killer moniker.

Drew McIntyre is no rookie either. While Orton does have a lot more experience than him in the company, the WWE Champion managed to find his own place at the top of the roster. He has defeated each Superstar that he has faced, including Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Lashley. Now, he is facing his biggest challenge in the form of The Viper, Randy Orton.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

After Seth Rollins removed Rey Mysterio's eye at WWE Extreme Rules in the brutal Eye For An Eye Match, Dominik Mysterio had every reason to be upset with the man who injured his father. So, when Seth Rollins somehow expected that Dominik would join his cause, it was not a surprise to find that the younger Mysterio had some other plans.

The two have come to blows over the past few weeks, with Dominik displaying that he has picked up quite a few things from his father after all. The two will face each other, in what is sure to be a very brutal match, at SummerSlam.

Prediction: Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio

WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs MVP

MVP, ever since he has come back to WWE, has found a run of form that no one expected from him. While the wrestling veteran has surrounded himself with two dominant forces on the WWE RAW roster in the form of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, he has not been able to defeat Apollo Crews when it mattered the most.

Apollo Crews is currently in the middle of the biggest push of his WWE career. As the United States Champion, he has proved himself again and again, most recently by defeating MVP to become the Undisputed Champion.

Prediction: MVP

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza

The Street Profits — Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — have shown their skills inside the ring... as well as outside during their competition with The Viking Raiders. But with Angel Garza and Andrade finally on the same page, this could spell the end of their tag title run at WWE SummerSlam. The two teams are set to face each other, with Zelina Vega and possibly even Bianca Belair at ringside.

Prediction: Andrade and Angel Garza defeats The Street Profits

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are set to face off for the third time in recent months at WWE SummerSlam. With Strowman getting one win over Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House character earlier in the year, and with Wyatt's cult leader personality subduing and apparently drowning Braun Strowman in the Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, there's a lot riding on this. Only this time, Braun Strowman, the Monster Among Men, will be facing Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character. Also, two weeks out from the event, what exactly is happening between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss?

Prediction: Bray Wyatt's The Fiend becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2020 in the US & UK?

SummerSlam 2020 can be watched live in the United States and the United Kingdom on the WWE Network. WWE SummerSlam will also be available on traditional pay-per-view streams in the United States and on BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2020 in India?

WWE SummerSlam 2020 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM on 24th August.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 can also be watched live on the WWE Network in India.