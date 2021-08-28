WWE SummerSlam 2021: 10 Behind-The-Scenes photos you need to see

WWE SummerSlam 2021 took place last weekend from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The show was a huge success, breaking multiple records and becoming the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company's history.

New champions were crowned, moments were created, and some massive returns took place including that of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. Equally exciting to see is what was going on backstage at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Take a look at ten behind-the-scenes photos from WWE SummerSlam 2021 and feel the atmosphere backstage. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the pay-per-view and the pictures!

#10 The WWE Champion at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley faced the biggest threat to his title reign at SummerSlam as he faced WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Lashley successfully retained his title and has now held the WWE title for 180+ days.

The above picture shows Bobby Lashley behind the scenes ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021. It's great to see WWE Superstars following safety protocols and wearing masks to protect themselves and everyone else around them.

#9 Goldberg and his son behind the scenes at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg with his son Gage

Speaking of the WWE Champion's opponent, here is a picture of Goldberg and his son Gage. The WWE Hall of Famer didn't have a great night at SummerSlam as he lost his title match against Bobby Lashley via referee stoppage due to a leg injury.

But what happened afterward was noteworthy as Lashley started assaulting Goldberg. This led to his son Gage entering the ring to save his father but instead got destroyed by the WWE Champion himself. We are definitely heading towards a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg somewhere down the line.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Aashran Mahajan