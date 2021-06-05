WWE SummerSlam 2021: 5 dream matches that should happen

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is set to be a thrilling pay-per-view event which could feature the return of several big names to WWE. The company will return to a touring schedule later this month and will have crowds for all pay-per-views and weekly shows starting this month.

WWE has made several changes lately, releasing several main roster stars as well as backroom personnel. These budget cuts could perhaps be to bring back some part-time performers ahead of SummerSlam 2021.

We could see some dream matches at The Biggest Party Of The Summer, which will take place in August. Let's take a look at five dream matches that should happen at Summerslam 2021:

#5 Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021

It's interesting to see how both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who both spent many years as babyfaces, are now leading heels on WWE television. Rollins and Reigns have feuded in the past, but The Tribal Chief has never been the heel in their previous encounters.

The two teased a potential feud on SmackDown last month when Seth Rollins was furious after The Usos cost him a Universal title opportunity. The backstage interaction between Reigns and Rollins didn't lead to anything, but might have sown the seeds for a future clash.

If another feud between the two happens, Rollins will most likely turn babyface and begin a rivalry with his former Shield brother. The Tribal Chief is rumored to face a WWE legend at SummerSlam 2021, which will be discussed later in this article. If that match doesn't happen, this is the next best alternative for Roman Reigns and WWE.

SummerSlam 2021 could also be the place where The Usos and Reigns finally part ways. Perhaps the brothers could cost their cousin the match too. A finish like that would surprise the audience without hurting Reigns' current dominance.

