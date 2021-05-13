5 Potential SummerSlam matches for Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is no longer a WWE superstar. It was revealed that his contract legitimately expired after his match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

With Bryan off SmackDown and out of a WWE contract, he will inevitably be getting big-money offers if he hasn't gotten one already. SummerSlam would be an ideal place for the former WWE Champion to return and perhaps kickstart a part-time run.

Here are five potential opponents for Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2021:

#5. Edge - A perfect storyline opponent for Daniel Bryan

Edge and Daniel Bryan in the build to WrestleMania 37

Daniel Bryan was never supposed to be in the WrestleMania 37 main event. In what seemed to be a complete reverse of the situation in 2014, it was WWE that decided to put Bryan in the main event, with him later admitting that he didn't feel the need to be added.

Daniel Bryan further added that he didn't feel the same spark as before, indicating that a hiatus or a transition into part-time status might be his next step. Despite this, he was a great addition to the main event. WWE fans praised the WrestleMania 37 Night Two main event, with many calling it the best headliner in years.

Bryan and Edge crossing paths was interesting. While they didn't officially have a singles match, the nature of the storyline has a lot of promise. There's no word about Edge's WWE status post-WrestleMania 37, and SummerSlam 2021 might be the next event he wrestles at, especially considering that it will likely have a full crowd.

It's a blockbuster match and could even headline SummerSlam if there isn't a bigger attraction on the card already. A simple grudge match without a stipulation could be enough for the two legends to have an instant classic.

