WWE SummerSlam 2021: 5 Things that can happen at the PPV

It's the Biggest Party of the Summer and you're all invited! WWE will send its summer season off with a bang as this Saturday's WWE SummerSlam 2021 will emulate live on the NBC Peacock app from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not only will this be the first SummerSlam to take place in an outdoor stadium in years, but it is also the first time the event will take place on a Saturday since 1992.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's most important PPVs of the year. With fall quickly approaching and the NFL season on the horizon, expect WWE to pull out all of the stops to make this a memorable show. As of this writing, there are ten matches scheduled for this Saturday's show.

On the RAW side of things, we will see Nikki A.S.H. defend the RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. Drew McIntyre will take on Jinder Mahal. Eva Marie will take on Alexa Bliss. Reunited RK-Bro will challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Damian Priest will challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship. In the main event for the red brand, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against the returning Goldberg.

On the WWE SmackDown side of the card, Edge will take on Seth Rollins in a match that is seven years in the making. The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Mysterios. Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a rematch from WrestleMania 37. In the main event for the blue brand, Roman reigns will defend the Universal Championship against John Cena in a rematch from their No Mercy 2017 encounter.

With that being said, here are five things that can happen at this Saturday's WWE SummerSlam PPV.

5. Bianca Belair will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Will Bianca Belair get the best of Sasha banks once again at Summerslam?

In a rematch to their historic WrestleMania encounter, Bianca Belair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. The match comes after Banks returned to SmackDown late last month and subsequently turned on Belair in their main event tag team match.

This match seemed to be a forgone conclusion from the moment Belair won the title at WrestleMania. The fans were hot for the match, and it more than delivered and shut down any doubts people had about it main eventing on one of WrestleMania's nights.

This is truly a match that could go either way as Belair hasn't exactly set the world on fire as champion. Her only feud for the title was with Bayley, and while they had two good matches, the feud was nothing to write home about. We all know WWE has the tendency to change titles when they feel like the champion isn't doing well.

Sasha was champion just a few months ago and putting the title back on her may not be ideal. She could have some interesting feuds with the likes of Liv Morgan, who WWE seem to have plans for down the line. She can also feud with recently debuted Toni Storm as well. Another Sasha reign may have more legs to it than keeping the belt on Belair.

With that being said, the outcome for this match will see Belair retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. WWE has invested a lot of time into building up Bianca since late last year, up to her big win at WrestleMania. It is hard to see WWE pulling the plug on her reign, even if it has been underwhelming so far. With the WWE Draft on the horizon, SmackDown will have new faces in the Women's Division that Belair can feud with as we head into the fall and winter months.

