WWE SummerSlam 2021: Ranking and grading every match

SummerSlam 2021 is in the books and oh boy, what a show it was. Ten matches took place, with a lot of them delivering spectacularly.

However, SummerSlam did feature its fair share of duds. With ten matches, a few of them are bound to disappoint. Some booking decisions were baffling, while the fans got to witness some fun moments. WWE continues to divide opinion over its shows, but nobody can deny how good the high points of this pay-per-view were.

Over 50,000 fans witnessed SummerSlam live, making this WWE's biggest event of 2021. It truly felt that way, but what delivered the most?

Let's take a look at every single match from WWE SummerSlam 2021, grade them, and rank them from worst to best. What was your favorite match at the event? Let us know in the comments below.

#10 Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam

While the moment was electric, Becky Lynch's WWE return resulted in a counterproductive development. Initially scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair instead dropped her title to The Man in 27 seconds.

This was a complete non-match, which is what this list is based on. As a result, Lynch's return "match" is at the bottom. Having Belair lose like this was not an inspiring decision at all, which further affects the grade. It must be said, this is through no fault of Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair's.

Grade: F

#9 Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie

Who slaps someone with a doll?



(via @WWEUniverse) pic.twitter.com/AmKtMhEtsj — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2021

Quite predictably, the first actual match on this list is between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie. The two wrestled a plain contest for less than four minutes. Well, at least it was short and did not overly center around Lilly. Marie did punch the evil doll and slapped Bliss with it.

This led to the babyface's comeback sequence, which ultimately led to her victory. This match was not at all worthy for SummerSlam, either in its build or its execution. It felt disjointed and lacked any fire. The only reason Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie isn't bottom is that it lasted longer than 27 seconds.

Grade: D-

