WWE SummerSlam 2022: Botches you probably missed

SummerSlam took over The Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight. While there were some show-stealing moments throughout the show, there were also several noticeable botches.

Botches happen in WWE all the time as the company presents all of its shows in front of a live crowd.

The biggest party of the summer in 2022 will be remembered for some incredible moments, but the following list looks at just five botches and mistakes that the WWE Universe would rather forget.

#5. Logan Paul slips off the rope

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/MFtVHUH31B

Logan Paul made his singles match debut at SummerSlam and defeated The Miz following a Skull Crushing Finale. The YouTube Sensation was able to dominate the match and turned a few heads with some of his moves.

That being said, Paul will be hoping to forget his shaky start to the match after falling off the rope when he first came into the ring and was posing for his entrance. Thankfully, he pushed past this to put on a show-stealing match.

#4. Theory drops the Money in the Bank briefcase

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/wL5DivI6It

The same rope that caught out Logan Paul came into play a few minutes later when Theory made his way to compete against Bobby Lashley.

Mr. Money in the Bank was posing in the corner when he dropped his briefcase. He was then forced to climb down to pick it up in a slightly embarrassing moment.

This isn't the first botch Theory has had with the contract since he accidentally opened it on RAW a few weeks ago to reveal that it's empty.

The night didn't get any better for Theory as he was forced to tap out to Lashley and could not reclaim the United States Championship from The All Mighty, thanks to The Hurt Lock.

#3. Pat McAfee messes up the Panama Sunrise at SummerSlam

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/83288rpP18

Pat McAfee stepped into the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 38 and was victorious against Happy Corbin. The former NFL player got away with several near botches throughout the match and overall put on a good performance, but his finisher grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe.

McAfee seemingly sent quite the nod to Adam Cole, the first star he wrestled, with the Panama Sunrise finisher. While McAfee was able to create an impression following his first match against Cole, he was unable to successfully recreate the move that the current AEW star made famous.

#2. Rey Mysterio botches his finisher

cal capone @thecalcapone1 For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling For the exclusive use of sportskeeda wrestling https://t.co/C8S668IhwD

Rey Mysterio celebrated 20 years in WWE earlier this week, and the former world champion was able to celebrate with a win over The Judgment Day at SummerSlam following the return of Edge.

Mysterio and Dominik delivered a double 619 to Finn Balor before Rey looked to hit his usual finisher over the top rope. But for some reason, he missed the rope completely and landed face first on top of Balor. Neither star appeared to be injured, but it was clear that the move didn't go the way that they had planned.

#1. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey was riddled with botches at SummerSlam

WrestleChat @WrestleChat01



#SummerSlam I wanna like this Liv/Ronda match but this is a botch fest lmao I wanna like this Liv/Ronda match but this is a botch fest lmao #SummerSlam

Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal match. The ending was questionable as Morgan tapped out while the referee counted the pin on Rousey.

That being said, much of the match at SummerSlam was a botchy affair as it was made clear that the two women lacked chemistry in the ring.

Rousey is still learning the ropes of the wrestling world and has worked with stars who have been able to carry her in the past. SummerSlam's match only displayed her weak points and gained a lot of negativity from the WWE Universe online.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far