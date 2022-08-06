5 Superstars who could have their characters changed in WWE

WWE fans can witness character changes with Triple H as the new Head of Creative. Recent events with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, may indicate that several miscast superstars are next in line.

Characters are an essential part of a WWE Superstar. It helps them connect with the audience and entertain them with their various personalities. These also play a significant part in a superstar’s journey to the top of professional wrestling.

On this list, we will look at five superstars who could have their characters changed in WWE.

#5. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

NXT Superstars Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have been pursuing the NXT tag titles since April. However, they were derailed by Toxic Attraction at NXT In Your House and subsequently by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. The losses changed their personalities, hinting at a slow heel turn.

On Tuesday, that changed in a big way. WWE held a Fatal Four-Way tag team elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Chance and Carter won the bout and grabbed their first title in WWE after teaming up for more than four years.

The team then cut a promo which seemed different from their previous characters. The pair were reportedly “miscast” as heels and are now transitioning to babyfaces, according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio.

#4. Shanky (along with Jinder Mahal)

Shanky and Jinder Mahal set for a face turn?

A face turn has been teased by Shanky ever since he debuted a dance gimmick at the end of May this year. The newcomer is currently teaming up with Jinder Mahal. He is influencing his jovial nature.

"Skyscraping" Shanky has danced multiple times on SmackDown, including one with Samantha Irvine. Vince McMahon wanted a slow transition to a crowd-favorite for the Indian superstar. However, the new Head of Creative could approach things differently.

Triple H might give both Shanky and Mahal a major push to become babyfaces. These sudden character changes are usually seen after superstars are pitted against top heels. Accordingly, the audience prefers to bond with them.

#3. Ronda Rousey's character change to a heel

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been fined and suspended until further notice after she attacked a referee at SummerSlam. Her rampage also included Liv Morgan, who pointed to a character change.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson noted that WWE's internal roster considers Ronda a babyface. However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has already turned heel as per the SmackDown Hotel update.

Triple H wants to utilize the natural attitude of talent. He did so with Becky Lynch's face turn. Ronda Rousey's increased aggression could indicate that she is next on his list. Her best work was as a heel, bullying opponents with MMA-like ferocity.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is reportedly booked for Clash at the Castle. Fans might witness Ronda Rousey back in action before the event in Cardiff to continue her feud with Liv Morgan as an antagonist.

#2. Max Dupri of WWE Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models

Rumors regarding Max Dupri being removed from the main roster have been widespread. The rumors started when he was replaced by Maxxine Dupri as the head of Maximum Male Models. This was apparently caused due to an altercation between him and Vince McMahon regarding his role.

However, Max Dupri did feature in a segment of MMM in the July 29 edition of SmackDown. It is rumored that Vince McMahon wanted no part of him in WWE yet Triple H was keen to utilize the superstar. Now that The Game is in charge, fans might witness major changes in the creative direction of Dupri. His managerial future in the modeling stable looks bleak.

Arguably, the best way to re-introduce Max Dupri is by reverting him to a wrestler. WWE could even rename him as LA Knight, and hint at a face turn as the WWE Universe loved that version of Max Dupri.

#1. Former RAW Women's Champion - Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss with her doll, Lily

Currently in a seeming 'limbo', The Goddess may not know what the future holds for her. She wanted her supernatural self to turn darker but Vince McMahon rejected the idea. However, The Ex-Chairman did allow her to keep the Lily doll. She is now a hybrid of two characters, namely the Wicked Witch of WWE and Queen Bliss.

Fans are confused as to what to expect from the babyface. They don’t know whether she would shoot fireballs from her palms or wrestle like a normal superstar. Little Miss Bliss needs to stick to one character.

WWE could focus on her role and decide on how to enhance the 5-time Women's Champion. The new Head of Creative might even play genie to Alexa's wishes and give her authority for a darker demonic persona. Similar to Ronda Rousey's case, the character change to a tweaker will apparently bring out the best version of Alexa Bliss.

