5 superstars who would likely have stayed with WWE if Triple H was promoted sooner

This past week, the wrestling world was rocked by the resignation of Vince McMahon. Aside from being WWE's chairman and CEO, McMahon was also in charge of their creative department, which planned the weekly storylines we see on TV.

With him gone, the role in the creative department is now being filled by his son-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer, Triple H. Having previously run NXT and occupying a number of powerful backstage positions prior to his medical hiatus, The Game has had quite the track record when it comes to creating a good wrestling program.

Many wrestlers, both inside and outside the promotion, have praised the decision to have Triple H appointed as the new head of creative. A number of ex-WWE talent have even said that had Triple H taken charge of the creative sooner, they would likely have remained with the company.

On that note, here are 5 Superstars who would likely still be with WWE had Triple H taken charge of the creative sooner.

#5. Adam Cole: Left WWE after his contract expired in 2021

Although in AEW now, Adam Cole remains close with his former boss whom he has nothing but praise for

When Adam Cole was brought into NXT in 2017, he was pushed to the very top of the brand. Be it as a heel or babyface, alone or with the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole helped establish Triple H's vision of turning NXT from a developmental territory into WWE's third brand.

During his time with WWE, Cole worked exclusively as a member of the NXT brand and made only a handful of appearances on the main roster. Thus, he maintained a close working relationship with Triple H for the vast majority of his run with the company.

In many instances, Cole expressed a reluctance to be called up to the main roster and preferred to finish up his WWE run with a bang in NXT instead. Certain creative plans for a potential call-up do shed some light on why the first-ever North American Champion would feel this way.

Although he left the company and is now with AEW, Cole has stated that he remains in contact with Triple H. It is quite plausible to say that had The Game taken charge of creative sooner, Adam Cole would have probably renewed his contract instead of letting his deal with the company expire.

#4. Sasha Banks: Walked out on WWE after a creative dispute in 2022

One of the earliest successes to come out of Triple H's NXT was the brand's Four Horsewomen. At one point, it could be said that Sasha Banks was the most popular among the prestigious group. Seeing her potential, Triple H had no problems elevating her to the very top of NXT.

In the years to follow, The Boss became among the first women to headline an NXT Takeover event, a WWE Pay-Per-View and the first one-on-one women's WrestleMania main event. She has also won virtually every title available to her during her run in the company.

Unfortunately, despite her many successes, Banks has had quite the tumultuous time on WWE's main roster. Having butted heads with Vince McMahon and creative, she has seemingly walked out of the company despite still officially being a part of the roster.

Since her departure earlier this year, there has been no sign of her and the company mending fences any time soon. However, with her "NXT Papa" now in charge, perhaps The Boss would consider a return. It would not even be remiss to say that had The Game been in charge at the time, Sasha Banks would not have walked out on WWE.

#3. Aleister Black: Released from his WWE contract in 2021

Aleister Black has always spoken fondly of Triple H for ensuring that he remains true to his own character

Now dubbed Malakai Black in AEW, there was a time when the former Aleister Black was tearing it up in NXT. A former NXT Champion, Black had all the potential to remain a mainstay in the black and yellow brand similar to Adam Cole. However, he was quickly called up to the main roster.

Unfortunately, the Dutch Destroyer could not replicate that same success on RAW and Smackdown and was soon lost in the shuffle. Despite his unique look and stage presence, Black lacked the opportunity to properly connect with a larger scale audience. He would be released from the company shortly after being repackaged as a heel.

Looking back at his time in the company, the superstar formerly known as Tommy End has praised Triple H's ability to not only run a wrestling program but also for his commitment to the talent. Black recalled how The Game prevented him from being prematurely called up in order to end an ongoing feud on NXT.

Most importantly, Black seemed to respect Triple H's desire for his performers to stay faithful to the characters and gimmicks they created for themselves. Had Aleister Black been given the freedom on the main roster that Triple H allowed him in NXT, we may have seen a very different Dark Order on a completely different show.

#2. Karrion Kross: Released from his WWE contract in 2021

Killer Kross, one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world today, had all the tools needed to succeed in WWE. However, he soon found himself out of the company almost as quickly as it took for him to dominate the NXT brand.

Pushed heavily with vignettes, elaborate entrances and a fast track to the NXT Championship, it seemed that Triple H was building a star who would dominate both NXT and the main roster. Unfortunately, Kross was brought up to the main roster quite prematurely and fell victim to questionable booking and creative decisions.

Despite how his run on the main roster panned out, Killer Kross had nothing but praise for Triple H and the way he was treated in NXT. Describing The Game as a natural leader, Kross not only respected Triple H's leadership but also the environment he nurtured for his talent.

Had Triple H been able to take charge during Karrion Kross's arrival on the main roster, there would be no doubt that his stellar run would have continued. If he had just been treated the same way he had in NXT, Kross would certainly have remained in a comfortable spot on WWE's main roster today.

#1. Samoa Joe: Released from his WWE contract in 2022

Samoa Joe was brought into the WWE by Triple H on two separate occasions

By the time Samoa Joe made his NXT debut in 2015, he was already a tenured veteran in the wrestling world. The current ROH Television Champion and AEW Superstar made waves on the black and gold brand by becoming the first ever two-time NXT Champion.

Upon being called to the main roster, Joe adjusted quite quickly and occupied a high spot on the card. He headlined pay-per-views, won the US Title twice and had proven himself to be excellent on the mic. Unfortunately, injuries hampered his success and took him off the shelf.

Even then, Joe proved himself to be an asset to the company by becoming a commentator for RAW. Samoa Joe blossomed in every role that was given to him but this unfortunately did not stop him from being released in April 2021.

However, as soon as he was released, Triple H expressed his displeasure at the decision and moved to re-sign him. Just two months later, Samoa Joe made his return to NXT and became the first ever three-time NXT Champion. While he had to vacate the championship due to COVID, Joe did not return to the brand following his recovery but stayed on as a trainer until his second release.

Joe himself has stated that Triple H was instrumental in his first signing and The Game was adamant to bring the veteran wrestler back for a second time too. Had Triple H assumed power just a bit earlier, it would have been no surprise to see Samoa Joe locking in the Coquina Clutch on WWE TV once more.

