WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Superstars who could be on the RAW men's team

Vasanth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2019, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Orton be a part of Team RAW?

Survivor Series is only two weeks away, and it's that time of the year where the different brands of WWE collide to determine brand supremacy. This year, NXT will also be a part of the PPV, unlike the past, and it only makes things even more intriguing.

Seth Rollins, the former Universal Champion, was revealed as the captain of the RAW men's team. Recently, he has been facing a dilemma as HHH came over to invite him to NXT. Though he hasn't joined them yet, he may very well turn heel during the match at Survivor Series.

However, before all that, he has to pick four other wrestlers from RAW to be on his team for the PPV. There are quite a few talented wrestlers who are competing for those spots, and they will be revealed on next week's RAW.

With that said, we examine a few wrestlers who could end up on Team RAW.

#5 Andrade

Andrade

Out of all Superstars on RAW, Andrade is one of the guys, who desperately needs a star-making performance soon. Despite being very talented in the ring and willing to work on his mic skills, he's not done anything worth mentioning on the main roster. He often gets inconsistent pushes that leave him worse than before and kills any little momentum that he already has.

However, that may begin to change soon. RAW drafted him during the recent WWE Draft, and ever since that, he has emerged victorious four weeks in a row. It might just be a way to build him up a little before throwing him into the RAW men's team.

If they see a star in him, he will have a great performance at Survivor Series, which could eventually push him into the title scene. A feud between AJ Styles and Andrade will be a must-watch for fans and could lead to the latter's first main roster title.

1 / 5 NEXT