3 Reasons why Big E should pin Roman Reigns at Survivor Series & 2 reasons why he shouldn't

As of this writing, Big E vs. Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021 isn't official, but it's highly likely unless the former loses the title before the pay-per-view.

Last year, Reigns had an instant classic Champion vs. Champion bout against Drew McIntyre - who was also on top of his game. The Tribal Chief won, but that should be obvious given that it's been 682 days when we last saw him get pinned.

Surprisingly, it was King Corbin who pinned Roman Reigns at TLC 2019. It's been nearly two years since, and the latter has yet to suffer a pinfall or submission. He tapped out to Daniel Bryan in 2021 for the first time in his career, but that didn't count.

Be that as it may, Reigns has been WWE's MVP since his return at SummerSlam 2020. It only took him a week to capture the Universal Championship, and he has gone on to become the greatest champion in its five-year lineage.

Big E is next in line for Roman Reigns should he retain the WWE title against Seth Rollins on RAW. This article makes a case for why the New Day member should be the first man in 707 days to pin Roman Reigns:

#3. Should pin Roman Reigns: It fully legitimizes Big E's WWE title run

This isn't to say that Big E isn't a legitimate WWE Champion. The company bided their time and pulled the trigger at the right moment to make him the World Champion. The fact that he was split from The New Day in the 2020 Draft meant that there were big plans for him as a singles star.

Less than a year later, Big E is the reigning, defending WWE Champion. Vince McMahon's promotion started the World Champion vs. World Champion concept at Survivor Series 2017, and since then, the Universal Champion has always won.

It was Brock Lesnar who beat AJ Styles in 2017, and The Beast Incarnate beat Daniel Bryan in 2018. While 2019 didn't feature the traditional match between the two world champions, Roman Reigns won in 2020.

Big E is still in the infancy stage of his world title run, and a pinfall over Reigns would benefit him more than it would the latter. One could even argue that The Tribal Chief won't be affected by losing to him - who is the other brand's world champion.

