WWE Survivor Series 2021: Full match-card predictions

It's that time of the year again when WWE's two main roster brands battle for supremacy as Survivor Series 2021 is set to take place on November 21, 2021, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Considered as one of the "big four" pay-per-views, Survivor Series has always had a special place in the heart of fans. Last year's edition of the show saw The Undertaker end his legendary career with his final farewell.

While not officially announced yet, this year's event will also be special as it will mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE/F debut back in 1996. Will the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment show up at Barclays Center? We certainly hope he does.

Last year, it was Monday Night RAW who reigned supreme at Survivor Series with a 4-3 victory. We might just see the Blue brand get revenge this year. Let's take a look at the full match card predictions for Survivor Series 2021.

#7 Pre-Show: Dual Brand Battle Royal

Like last year, Survivor Series 2021 pre-show could feature a dual-brand battle royal between stars from RAW and SmackDown. This is a great opportunity to showcase the talents who won't get a chance to be in the main show.

WWE could use this opportunity to put someone like Jeff Hardy back into the mix of things before giving him one final main-event run, possibly even as his alter-ego, The Willow.

Prediction: Jeff Hardy wins (RAW 0 - 1 SmackDown)

#6 RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series

The tag team champions from both brands would battle it out at Survivor Series. Randy Orton and Riddle, RK-Bro, have done a great job in refreshing up the tag division of Monday Night RAW with their hilarious segments, thrilling matches, and amazing chemistry.

On the other hand, The Usos have once again reclaimed their thrown at the top of SmackDown's tag team division. Under the guidance of their Tribal Chief, Jimmy and Jey Uso would enter this "champions vs. champions" match as the favorites. The match between these two teams will surely be a must-watch.

Prediction: The Usos win (RAW 0 - 2 SmackDown)

