WWE Survivor Series WarGames is just around the corner, and we have some brilliant matches set for the first-of-a-kind premium live event. The show will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 26.

The men’s WarGames Match will be a thriller but tweaking the showdown by introducing more participants would have refined the main event. More changes to the match card could have delivered slobber knockers that lifted the business.

The following list will explore four matches that should have happened at Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames would have benefited both superstars

Bray Wyatt hasn’t performed inside the ring in his second stint in WWE and fans are, as expected, growing impatient. Their curiosity about which inner demon will awaken during his fights, The Fiend or an entirely new persona, hasn’t been met.

The Eater of Worlds is embroiled in a program with L.A. Knight. The former model manager has poked the bear by slapping him twice. A showdown at the upcoming event would have been appropriate for their rivalry. Knight would have elevated his opponent's performance while Bray Wyatt would have given credibility to the heel.

Six matches are the preferred number for WWE blockbuster events. From that perspective, an additional bout might be included. Bray Wyatt and L.A. Knight may find themselves as last-minute additions to Survivor Series WarGames.

#3. The Original Club vs. The Judgment Day: 6-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

The Original Club

Former Club leaders Finn Balor and AJ Styles could outshine their showdown at Crown Jewel while ending the bad blood between them at Survivor Series. Their stable cohorts will be at ringside to facilitate exciting shenanigans.

Both Balor and Styles are prolific performers but it would have been better if their stooges were also included. Mia Yim was added to the Club as a countermeasure to Rhea Ripley, yet she will only be a spectator in the match. Also, The Good Brothers haven't been given an opportunity to settle scores inside the ring.

WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish

Wait...

#WWERaw We can't wait to see The OC vs. Judgment Day at Survivor Series.Wait... We can't wait to see The OC vs. Judgment Day at Survivor Series.Wait...#WWERaw

A six-man Tag Team Elimination Match could have led to the angle WWE is originally planning. Leading their stables to glory would have relied solely on Styles and Balor – the last men standing. Such a match could pan out next year.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

A better opponent for Ronda Rousey?

A six-pack challenge was organized on the November 11 edition of WWE SmackDown to determine Ronda Rousey’s challenger at Survivor Series WarGames. Favorites such as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez competed in the battle but Shotzi came out on top.

While Liv is experiencing a redemptive journey, the fact that Raquel didn’t get the main event push is still under scrutiny. The former tag team champion has had a start-and-stop career, but a matchup with Ronda at Survivor Series WarGames would have cemented her place as a regular on the top card.

Both Rodriguez and Rousey are formidable powerhouses. A fight between them would have been exciting and unpredictable as compared to Shotzi versus Ronda Rousey, where the latter is clearly the favorite to win.

#1. The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium would have cleared all doubts about the most dominant faction

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Team Bloodline v Team Brawling Brutes & Drew & KO inside WarGames at Survivor Series.



Next Saturday can’t come soon enough.



An incredible graphic to go along



#SurvivorSeries OFFICIAL!Team Bloodline v Team Brawling Brutes & Drew & KO inside WarGames at Survivor Series.Next Saturday can’t come soon enough.An incredible graphic to go along OFFICIAL!Team Bloodline v Team Brawling Brutes & Drew & KO inside WarGames at Survivor Series.Next Saturday can’t come soon enough.An incredible graphic to go along 🔥🔥🔥#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/RxYJeG2mVR

Once thought to be a menace, Imperium has vanished from the stable supremacy scene. Their loss at Extreme Rules was a major upending of their ambitions. Gunther’s gang are now involved with The New Day, an apparent demotion, considering that they were said to be a threat to The Bloodline’s rule.

The traditional heel vs. face mentality has spoiled what could have been a spectacular bout at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Imperium’s addition to the WarGames scenario would have led to some interesting storylines. Potential members such as Karrion Kross could have continued his feud with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

Could Imperium be a surprise addition to the men’s WarGames match? It is an electrifying prospect, but their fifth member will be an issue.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : Should Imperium be included in the men's WarGames Match? Yes No 0 votes