WWE will look to end the year with a high through Survivor Series WarGames. The Premium Live Event on November 26 will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and will be the first event of its kind.

Prolific performers such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair will be in action. The signature WarGames Match will be a thriller, but the finishing touches to the event could be done with some potential character changes.

Premium events are a tried-and-tested method to garner huge crowd reactions, so we expect some major shocking moments.

In this list, we will look at two superstars who could turn heel and two who could turn babyface at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY question their loyalty and hint at a face turn

Due to the surprise factor of the fifth member, Bianca Belair’s team is the favorite to win against Bayley’s gang at Survivor Series WarGames. This will potentially mark the second consecutive defeat of Damage CTRL as a team.

The Role Model might struggle to keep her stooges attracted to her damaging cause. Kai and Sky are the reigning Tag Team Champions, while Bayley hasn’t struck gold for a while. It is only a moment of time when the subordinates question her authority.

Survivor Series WarGames could possibly be the beginning of a split between Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. WWE may prolong the storyline by giving subtle hints. Although far-fetched, Sasha Banks could return and reform the Boss 'N' Hug connection to capture the tag titles.

#3. Bobby Lashley could turn heel following yet another defeat

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley is suffering from a streak of losses in Premium Live Events. This would be haunting his mind going into Survivor Series WarGames and another defeat could make him snap.

The All Mighty’s ruthless aggression mode, sparked by Brock Lesnar, hints at a heel turn, and so does the brutal bashing delivered on crowd-favorite Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW. The upcoming event could be when he transitions to the dark side completely.

A post-match beatdown on Seth Rollins or Austin Theory will highlight his new character. He may even attack them backstage to gain an advantage before the triple-threat title fight.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are favorites to have a reunion

Various factors led to the postponement of Sami Zayn’s program with Kevin Owens. His Honorary Uce character became the forerunner of The Bloodline’s promo segments, while Crown Jewel couldn't have involved both superstars.

The former buddies will possibly settle matters at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Although on opposite ends, Zayn could go to the good side under the influence of Kevin Owens. He is moments away from incurring the wrath of The Tribal Chief, as seen on SmackDown when he led The Bloodline to a beatdown.

Fans can expect Sami Zayn to protect Kevin Owens from Roman Reigns’ onslaught, triggering Jey Uso in the background. The Honorary Uce could even hint at a face turn instead of going total anti-Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames.

#1. Sasha Banks could turn heel after potentially returning at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Speculations of Sasha Banks returning to wrestling have gained momentum again. It started with Banks dropping an Instagram story to hint at big things coming this month. Now, the graphic for Survivor Series WarGames has her signature blue hair.

Fans believe Sasha will be the surprise fifth competitor in Bianca Belair’s team. It would be a surreal moment. However, what could truly stir the crowd is her heel turn on Bianca Belair after the WarGames Match. The Boss could lay a thorough beatdown on the champion.

This will be a nice change of scenery from the monotonous Bayley vs. Bianca feud. The EST of WWE has fought Sasha Banks before but with such momentum backing the champion. Their potential program will set the tone for the Road to WrestleMania next year.

