WWE Survivor Series WarGames Rumor Roundup: Huge Plans for WarGames match, Potential Spoiler, Major returns, and more

WWE Survivor Series WarGames commences in a few hours, live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. As the name suggests, the show will feature the iconic WarGames match stipulation.

Over the last few years, the theme of the Survivor Series has been RAW vs. SmackDown for brand supremacy. While it started well, fans soon grew tired of the same. Triple H has shaken things up pretty well by adding the WarGames stipulation to the show and fans are excited to see what he could have in store for tonight.

To get you up to speed with everything going into the show, here are the top WWE Survivor Series WarGames rumors you need to know. Be sure to leave a comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show!

#4. WWE has huge plans for the WarGames matches at Survivor Series

Survivor Series WarGames will be the first time that a WarGames match will take place on WWE's main roster. The company has been using the WarGames stipulation on NXT over the last few years, producing some iconic moments.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has some crazy plans for the WarGames matches tonight as they want to capture some great footage that can be used to promote the show from next year onwards.

"We were told that they are looking for some great visual shots of big spots out of this year’s Wargames because WarGames will be a regular presentation on the main roster going forward and they want spectacular looking shots to promote it in future years," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer added that currently WWE only has footage of NXT WarGames matches and they don't want to use them as many of the stars involved are no longer with the company.

"They don’t like the idea of having to use NXT footage to promote a main roster PPV but it’s the only modern WarGames footage they have, and so much of that footage includes guys who they don’t want to use because they are no longer with the company."

With the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and many other top stars set to compete in this year's WarGames match, WWE could surely get some great content and footage for the future.

#3 A former Divas Champion will be at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse is set to be in Boston this weekend for Survivor Series WarGames, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether she will appear on screen tonight. The report states that she could possibly be there to film episodes of Miz & Mrs.

Maryse's husband and Monday Night RAW star The Miz is currently in a feud with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano. The Miz is not advertised for tonight's Survivor Series Premium Live Event but will be taking on Dexter Lumis on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW on November 28.

#2 The Undertaker will reportedly be at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames tonight

Two years ago today at WWE Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker officially retired from professional wrestling.

PWInsider also reported that Survivor Series WarGames will have WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker backstage at the show alongside his wife Michelle McCool.

We have heard that Michelle McCool is slated to be there this weekend and she and Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the PPV." - PWInsider

It would be interesting to see whether WWE and Triple H use The Undertaker in some capacity on the show. Survivor Series has been a pivotal show in the career of The Undertaker, who made his debut on the show in 1990. Two years ago at the very same pay-per-view, The Phenom officially retired from professional wrestling in front of an empty arena. Could WWE perhaps give Taker the send-off he deserves in front of his fans?

#1 Potential Spoilers for the matches at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

There is a lot of excitement around the two WarGames matches set to take place tonight at Survivor Series. There is no clear favorite in either the men's or women's matches. However, we have last-minute betting odds for the show that indicate who could potentially pick up the wins tonight.

Here are the full last-minute betting odds for WWE Survivor Series WarGames, courtesy of BetOnline.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Men's WarGames Match - The Bloodline (-160) vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens (+120)

Women's WarGames Match - Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) (+150) vs. Team Bayley (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) (-200)

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (-4000) vs. Shotzi (+850)

United States Champion Seth Rollins (-400) vs. Austin Theory (+250) vs. Bobby Lashley (+1200)

AJ Styles (-300) vs. Finn Balor (+200)

Who do you think will steal the show in WarGames?

