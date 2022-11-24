The Gobbledy Gooker has been a polarizing character throughout its WWE history. First introduced in the 1990s, Vince McMahon's vision of a turkey mascot for the World Wrestling Federation, an idea copied from San Diego Chicken, was a huge failure.

Gooker was scheduled to make his television debut at the 1990 Survivor Series event. Leading up to the event, the mascot's reveal was hyped by the display of a large egg at several shows. Fans believed that Ric Flair would pop out of the egg with a new gimmick.

Instead of The Nature Boy, the Hartford Civic Center witnessed a 6-foot-long turkey. Mexican wrestler and commentator Hector Guerrero debuted the absurd persona. Much like Roman Reigns' babyface run, the massive boos from the crowd had to be covered up by the announcers. The gimmick fell completely flat.

Vince McMahon wanted a capable actor as well as wrestler to play the Gobbledy Gooker. Dusty Rhodes recommended Hector Guerrero and he smashed it in the auditions. (whatever that must have been) The idea of a turkey representing WWE was dropped after a botched incident at Madison Square Garden but it wasn't his final appearance.

Hector Guerrero once again donned the costume at WrestleMania 17 in 2001. He participated in the Gimmick Battle Royal and was eliminated by Tugboat. Leading up to 2015, several superstars played the character including The Boogeyman, Maryse, Xavier Woods, and even Jey Uso.

It happened to be Drew Gulak who pushed the Gobbledy Gooker to its greatest heights. 'Gobbledy Gulaker' donned the infamous costume on the November 21, 2017, edition of 205 Live. Three years later at Survivor Series, he won the WWE 24/7 Championship after pinning Akira Tozawa. The comedic action took place during the pre-show.

The Gobbledy Gooker's final appearance in the promotion was on the November 27 edition of WWE Main Event. The mascot got double-chokeslammed by Mace and T-Bar. His memory lives on as the infamous Gooker award.

Could The Gobbledy Gooker be part of another WWE Survivor Series?

MegaBauer @MMDefender Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Meet the Gobbledy Gooker! (He's the one without a mustache) Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.Meet the Gobbledy Gooker! (He's the one without a mustache) https://t.co/4ozSQZeXDe

Wrestling's most bizarre gimmick could add a lighter tone to the WarGames action this Saturday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Its appearance prior to the main event clash of The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes would be perfect timing.

Vince McMahon was a big fan of the turkey and used it whenever he deemed necessary. However, Triple H may not have a preference for the character. The WWE Head of Creative is usually serious about the pro-wrestling business as shown by the 24/7 Championship being booked for the dustbin.

