WWE teased six matches for Backlash 2023 on RAW: Potential card for the premium live event

WrestleMania 39 is in the history books, and it is now time for WWE to set the stage for Backlash 2023. The latest episode of RAW laid emphasis on certain segments that could lead to full-fledged rivalries. The next Premium Live Event will take place on May 6, 2023, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with host Bad Bunny seemingly returning to action given the recent events.

Damian Priest punished Bad Bunny for putting his hands on fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. The music sensation was also instrumental in Rey's victory over Dom at WrestleMania. Since Bunny is being incorporated into WWE storylines, he might team up with Rey Mysterio to fight Dominik and Damian Priest at Backlash 2023.

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Bobby Lashley was also featured on RAW tonight. While he continued to vent about missing out on 'Mania, his "pupil" Bronson Reed decided to show up. The All Mighty challenged him to a fight, but Reed put it off until a better day. WWE Backlash 2023 seems to be the perfect time to give Bronson his first victory in a PLE after his main roster inclusion.

The WrestleMania Showcase match was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but Ronda's injuries ruined their chances of challenging the Women's Tag Team Champions anytime soon.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have officially taken the No.1 Contender Spot after defeating Dakota Kai and IYO Sky. If Rousey heals by the end of the month, WWE could book a fight at Backlash 2023 to determine the 'true' contenders for the Women's Tag Titles.

The most shocking aftermath of tonight's RAW episode was Brock Lesnar's heel turn. The Beast laid waste to Cody Rhodes by planting a multitude of F5s.

He was set to team up with The American Nightmare so his betrayal could be for the greater good - a feud that leads up to Backlash 2023. Rhodes' potential victory over Lesnar will add to his 'undeniable, undisputed' story.

What other matches were teased to be a part of the WWE Backlash 2023 match card?

Almost four months later, Matt Riddle returned to RAW amidst thunderous applause from the audience. He immediately got into a brawl with The Miz and sent him packing.

The A-Lister could put his cunning to use next week and dish out a similar beating, ultimately leading to a showdown at WWE Backlash.

The most interesting segment from the red brand was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that The EST was lucky she didn't challenge her at WrestleMania.

Could this mean The Eradicator has set her sights on the RAW Women's Championship? Given the teaser, a high-stakes 'Winner Takes All' match at Backlash is worthy of the main event spot.

