WWE veteran could win the World Heavyweight Championship and move back to RAW, splitting popular stable

The WWE Universe was sent to a frenzy when Triple H unvelied a new World Heavyweight Championship. At the Backlash press conference, The Game decreed that a tournament will be held to determine the number-one contender over the course of this week, on both RAW and SmackDown.

The latest update regarding the tourney is that 12 stars will partake in the competition.

These names include former world champions Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, The Miz, Sheamus, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Edge and Rey Mysterio. The list is rounded off by current United States Champion Austin Theory and three stars who have never held the world title before: Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins is the clear favorite among the masses, as he is probably the most deserving out of the bunch.

Edge and Rey Mysterio will always get a free pass among fans. Especially the Rated-R Superstar, who is the record-holder for the previous incarnation of the Big Gold Belt with seven reigns. He even retired as the World Heavyweight Champion, thus never actually losing the title.

While every other superstar has a claim to make when it comes to another world title run, AJ Styles could be the one to pull off a surprise win to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

AJ Styles recently returned to WWE TV and was drafted to SmackDown alongside his stablemates. However, if he advances to the finals and manages to win his third world title, then the Phenomenal One will have to move to Monday nights, effectively splitting up from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim.

Why AJ Styles should move to WWE RAW

Being a two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles has not managed to climb the ladder and remain on top in the same way he did during his first three years in the global juggernaut promotion.

The Phenomenal One last held the world title back in 2018. AJ's most memorable run was his first reign and his major storyline with John Cena.

Styles has momentum on his side, as well as fan support, since returning from a four-month hiatus owing to injury. It would be smart for the company to capitalize on the veteran's star power and credentials to elevate the new belt.

The fact of the matter is, Roman Reigns is way above any other wrestler on the roster, and all titles will look secondary to his. However, there is a way to escape this trap. The company needs a strong name to carry the new belt and build its reputation over the course of the next year.

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are all credible names to carry the belt. While The Visionary may be the best option as a rival to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, it would mean so much more if The Tribal Chief's former Shield brother wins the gold after a lengthy feud.

Styles and Rollins have faced each other at premium live events before, and they delivered on all fronts. The Phenomenal One could easily work as a convincing heel and give The Visionary a solid rival, and in turn get himself another run with WWE's top prize. You can read more about fan reactions to the same here.

Meanwhile, with the possibility high that Brock Lesnar will cost Cody Rhodes the tournament, read more about a former world champion's potential return to capatilize on the situation and capture the title here.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

