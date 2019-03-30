×
WWE WrestleMania 35: 3 superstars who may be added to the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and 2 who may be removed

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
1.25K   //    30 Mar 2019, 17:53 IST

The Hardy Boyz are surprisingly a part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal
The Hardy Boyz are surprisingly a part of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Since WrestleMania XXX, WWE has been organizing a Battle Royal on the day of WrestleMania, where all the lower mid-card superstars compete in front of the global audience. WWE initiated this match so that all the superstars of their stacked roster make it to the match card of the company's grandest show.

This year, WWE will conduct the 5th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a match which promises to turn careers but unfortunately does not. WWE has announced 29 names for the WrestleMania 35 match and the list goes as follows;

Braun Strowman, Colin Jost & Michael Che of SNL fame, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel. Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor. Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3.

The company has received a lot of backlash on social media for their choices ever since they made the list public.

Also Read - 4 WWE Superstars in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal who deserve better

Thus, the chances are high that we may see some changes on the list and here are the 3 superstars who may be added to the Battle Royal and 2 who may be removed.

#1 May be added - Zack Ryder

How did WWE forget him?
How did WWE forget him?

The most surprising name missing from the Andre the Giant Battle Royal is Zack Ryder. The Long Island Ice-Z has been with WWE for many years yet has failed to solidify his position in the company. However, he has been loyal to the company and has not left the promotion.

Ryder regularly features on WWE Main Event and not long ago, he was involved in a tag team angle with Curt Hawkins on RAW, so it is flabbergasting that Ryder will not be a part of WrestleMania 35.

Given that 29 superstars are a part of the battle royal currently, WWE may announce Ryder as the final entrant.

