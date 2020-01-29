WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting the entire SmackDown side of the card

What will the Blue brand produce for WrestleMania?

With Royal Rumble in the books, we are officially on the road to WrestleMania. Everyone is already getting excited for the top matches on the show.

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre. And after this week's excellent and emotional end to Monday Night RAW, Edge vs Randy Orton is pretty much a lock for the Show of Shows.

Also, many other stories have been set in motion on the Red brand with the saga between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, with their respective partners, set to come to a head at WrestleMania.

But on Friday Night SmackDown, these stories are yet to begin. Several top feuds on the Blue brand seemingly ended at Royal Rumble and we are about to, hopefully, see some fresh matches for the Showcase of the Immortals in April.

This article will cover five SmackDown matches that are likely to happen at WrestleMania, primarily using full-time Superstars. RAW has probably used up WWE's part-timers' quota for WrestleMania with Edge and Brock Lesnar. The likes of John Cena and Triple H could wrestle, as could another few names. But let's keep the use of them as minimal as possible.

Anyway, here is the likely Blue side of the WrestleMania 36 lineup.

#5 Braun Strowman vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship)

Will Sheamus win the only title he's never held?

This is under the likely assumption that Braun Strowman will defeat Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. It's about time that the 'Monster Among Men' does something of substance once again, after over a year of no proper direction.

Strowman should enter WrestleMania as the IC Champion, against a man who has never won the title. Sheamus returned to action this month, defeating Shorty G on the Royal Rumble kickoff show, and he is in the best shape of his life.

The story of him going after the only championship he hasn't won is the best thing WWE could do with the 'Celtic Warrior' at 'Mania. Sheamus and Strowman could have a decent hard-hitting affair, between some of the bigger matches on the card.

