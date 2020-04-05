WWE WrestleMania 36: Ranking every match on Night 1

WrestleMania Part 1 was a ton of fun, but which matches were the best?

WWE has done a good job with WrestleMania 36 so far.

What a fun night of action!

The first night of WrestleMania 36 is in the books and boy, wasn't that something?

It was one of the most unique shows in WWE history, with a variety of big moments happening in different circumstances. The first half of the show saw some anticlimactic endings before business picked up in the second half. It was pretty eventful and not at all short of action.

WWE put on the best show they could in the dire situation our planet finds itself in and we should appreciate that, even if not everything on the show delivered. Night 1 had some of the "middle-of-the-road" matches, with Night 2 being headlined by the meaty trinity of Lesnar vs McIntyre, Edge vs Orton and Cena vs Wyatt.

This was still a fun watch, especially a few matches in particular. Here is every match from Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 ranked, from worst to best.

#9 Goldberg vs Braun Strowman (Universal Championship)

Funny how things work.

This match had zero build and it didn't even have a kayfabe reason for happening after replacing the initially planned Goldberg vs Roman Reigns match. There is a lot of history to play on with Braun Strowman, involving the Universal Championship and Reigns himself.

It was basically two minutes of finishing moves. We only saw spears and powerslams, with the latter winning out in the end. Strowman definitively recorded the victory and won his first Universal Title, after failing on countless occasions.

This was just like any other Goldberg match except there was no crowd, which made a big difference. It was a very strange watch, especially seeing Braun Strowman win a world title with no build to it after losing so many times when he was built as a threat.

Well, let's see what the Monster Among Men will have in store for us as the top champion of SmackDown on FOX.

