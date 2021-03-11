5 Potential WrestleMania 37 opponents for AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been in an important match at WrestleMania every year since he joined WWE. Styles has had five WrestleMania appearances so far and has faced Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker.

AJ Styles is 3-2 at The Grandest Stage of Them All and has always been utilized as a key main event star for WWE. Yet, he doesn't seem to have a match in place for WrestleMania 37.

There aren't even any rumors about a potential opponent at WrestleMania 37. It's a bit odd, not only because AJ Styles is a top-tier star, but WrestleMania 37 will be a two-day event.

Although it won't be a six-hour spectacle (in one sitting) like it used to be, one would think that WWE could easily place AJ Styles on the card.

Last year was perhaps his most important WrestleMania match, as he was The Undertaker's final opponent in their acclaimed Boneyard Match. It also meant that AJ Styles added a WrestleMania main event to his résumé.

Here are five potential opponents for The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 37:

#5. Riddle - Another United States Title opportunity for AJ Styles

Riddle is the current United States Champion.

AJ Styles has had surprisingly little success on RAW. SmackDown was always the brand that defined him, and his run between 2016-2019 ranks as one of the greatest spells in the history of the Blue brand.

The most success that AJ Styles found on RAW was a United States Championship reign in 2019. Right now, [Matt] Riddle is the man holding the United States Title, and he could be heading into WrestleMania as the Champion.

Since Riddle is one of the newer stars on the roster, he could have a high-profile match at WrestleMania. AJ Styles would be the perfect opponent, and Riddle doesn't even have to win the match.

Simply being an AJ Styles opponent at WrestleMania will help elevate Riddle. It would be a good spot for Styles and arguably even more important than facing a bigger name.

