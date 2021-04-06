WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 unannounced stars who could still appear (and what they might do)

WrestleMania 37 is this weekend and the card for both nights has been set.

With seven matches each on Saturday and Sunday, WWE will most likely hold a couple of non-wrestling segments at the Show of Shows. This allows multiple big stars to appear at WrestleMania.

Over the years, the likes of The Rock, John Cena, and The Wyatt Family have made unannounced appearances during promos at 'Mania. This year might be no different, especially with the two-night format and live fans returning for the show.

Many major WWE Superstars are not scheduled for WrestleMania as of right now. It would be a shame if none of these names appeared over the weekend, but all hope is not lost. They could have a purpose on the show in some form or the other.

Here are five unannounced WWE Superstars who would appear at WrestleMania 37, and what they might do at the event.

#5 Bayley could host a WrestleMania edition of 'Ding Dong, Hello!'

It would be criminal to leave Bayley out of WrestleMania. The Role Model was one of WWE's top performers during the "Pandemic Era." She thrived as a heel, showcasing her in-ring brilliance and improving her promo skills tenfold.

Bayley was the SmackDown Women's Champion for over a year as she dominated WWE alongside Sasha Banks. She remained on TV after losing to her former best friend inside Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, the former Hugger is not doing anything of note right now.

WWE gave Bayley her own talk-show on SmackDown, called 'Ding Dong, Hello!'. It has been entertaining so far. But it has been a while since she was last on TV. A full-time star as talented as her is an absolute must on WrestleMania, whether in a match or a special edition of her talk show.

Dear virtual meet and greeters,

If anyone of you sheep say that you “miss me”......I will hang up on you and keep all of your money!!!!!!!!!! Hahahahahaha 👎🏼🧟‍♀️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 5, 2021

Fans had hoped that Bayley would host the entire event, but she won't. She could ideally welcome a big guest on 'Ding Dong, Hello!' at the event though. Perhaps one of the names on this list. If not, Bayley could partner with Carmella to become surprise entrants in the Tag Team Turmoil Match on Night One.

