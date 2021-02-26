WWE WrestleMania 37: Predicting every RAW match on the card

We are just six weeks away from WrestleMania 37, and WWE is taking steps to ensure that the event is a big success.

While SmackDown has the superior product, RAW has improved in recent weeks. There is an increased urgency in the program and we are seeing the storylines progress well as WrestleMania gets closer.

There have been hints as to what we can expect at the Show of Shows, with a couple of matches already being teased.

That being said, there are still quite a few things that remain unclear on the Road to WrestleMania. A few part-time WWE Superstars could return to the red brand spice things up on Monday nights.

Here is an attempt at predicting every match on the RAW side of WrestleMania 37.

Also, you can check out the predictions for every SmackDown match at WrestleMania HERE.

#7 The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37

Let's start with the most obvious WrestleMania match from RAW. The performers in this match may vary, but it seems almost certain that Bad Bunny will be wrestling in a tag team match of sorts at the event. He will probably team with Damian Priest against John Morrison and current WWE Champion, The Miz.

According to the latest rumors, The Miz isn't expected to be WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania. The A-Lister will likely drop the title soon and is expected to rekindle his rivalry with Bad Bunny. This feud has been going on since Royal Rumble and has already benefitted WWE from a business sense.

The Latin pop icon also seems to be enjoying his time on RAW. His popularity is also helping Priest, who has looked like a big star on the red brand since moving up from NXT. WWE might add other Superstars, like Angel Garza and Ricochet, to either side.

Bad Bunny! 💯 pic.twitter.com/AWYK1b6fT3 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

This battle could be provide the fans with some comic moments during WrestleMania 37. Hopefully, Damian Priest will go on to bigger things on RAW after the match at the Showcase Of Immortals.