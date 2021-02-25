WWE WrestleMania 37: Predicting every SmackDown match on the card

With WrestleMania 37 being less than seven weeks away, it is time for WWE to lay the groundwork for the lineup of the biggest event of the year.

It is the culmination of what has been a challenging year for the company. During this period, SmackDown has grown to become WWE's undisputed A-show. The blue brand is possibly the best of the wrestling week, thanks to the consistent booking of its top stars.

As a result, fans are excited to see what is in store for the entire SmackDown roster for WrestleMania. These stories are set to be told over the next couple of months, with expectations pretty high. The blue brand has an extremely talented roster, and there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the upper mid-card scene heading into the Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship has been confirmed for WrestleMania 37

WWE has already confirmed the first match on the WrestleMania card, pitting Universal Champion Roman Reigns against Royal Rumble winner Edge. This will likely headline the entire weekend, with 'Mania being a two-night event. However, most of SmackDown is an open book heading into WrestleMania.

Here is an attempt at predicting every match on the SmackDown side of WrestleMania 37. If you disagree with these picks, which is bound to happen, do sound off in the comments section on your predictions for SmackDown's matches at WrestleMania.

#6 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37

I got you stuck off the realness

We be the infamous, you heard of us. pic.twitter.com/52qhxMZBfG — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) February 22, 2021

While not yet official, this match is a pretty obvious choice for WrestleMania 37. Ever since she won the Royal Rumble Match, Bianca Belair's interactions with Sasha Banks have clearly shown us that these two will lock horns at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. They're not quite at that level of animosity yet, but we could get there as soon as this Friday on SmackDown.

Banks is the biggest full-time female Superstar currently in WWE has and is sure to give Belair the match of her life. The EST Of WWE and The Boss would mesh well in the ring, with the perfect blend of technical mastery and athleticism. The only thing left is a full-fledged storyline heading into WrestleMania 37, which SmackDown usually does well with.

While Reginald's involvement between them seems confusing, WWE may opt to keep the feud simple. The Legit Boss would be the default heel in this scenario - a role she has excelled at. She doesn't even need to fully embrace her dark side for fans to get behind the EST of WWE at WrestleMania 37.

The company should pull the trigger on the new star, who lasted close to an hour to win the Royal Rumble Match from No.3. That sort of push usually is punctuated with a WrestleMania Championship victory, so Bianca Belair could very well become the SmackDown Women's Champion at the Show of Shows. It might even headline Night One.