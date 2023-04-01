WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumor Roundup: Major returns, Top star working with a broken arm, Result spoilers, Former champion could lose his match due to contract issues?

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, is set to commence at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a few hours. The excitement is at an all-time high with an impressive card that includes multiple "match of the year" candidates.

As we head into the show, fans are looking forward to seeing how Triple H books his first 'Mania as the Chief Content Officer of WWE. The rumor mill has hinted that multiple returns could take place across the two nights, and some significant title changes could happen.

To get you up to speed with everything going into the show, here are some of the top WWE WrestleMania 39 rumors you need to know. Be sure to leave a comment down below and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the show!

#5. Backstage reason that could lead to Brock Lesnar losing to Omos

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I have not seen Brock Lesnar retreat from somebody like that in a long time like he did with Omos there. I have not seen Brock Lesnar retreat from somebody like that in a long time like he did with Omos there. https://t.co/PiS7QU8R0i

Brock Lesnar will be facing Omos in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. This statement is not something anyone expected to read a few months back, as Omos is nowhere near as big a star as Lesnar.

There has been a lot of talk about Lesnar's contract status with WWE, and this possibly being his last match. A report from Xero News has stated that the Beast Incarnate is looking to sign one last deal with WWE. However, if the two sides don't come to an agreement, Lesnar might lose clean to Omos this weekend to put him over.

"Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40. 5 matches. Last contract with WWE. If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he'd be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend. If he wins, he's signed," reported Xero News.

Omos definitely has a size advantage against Lesnar, something not many can claim to have. However, it's highly unlikely that Lesnar would lose to the seven-foot star unless MVP arranges for some shenanigans.

#4. Multiple major returns could take place over the two nights

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I will lose my mind if Randy Orton returns at WrestleMania. I will lose my mind if Randy Orton returns at WrestleMania. https://t.co/EBZ8edRx19

WWE currently has a large roster, so much so that they've pulled together an impressive match card for WrestleMania 39, even with many major stars out of action.

The rumor mill has been buzzing with reports of multiple surprise returns at 'Mania. The likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin have been rumored to possibly make an appearance. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Big E could show up this weekend.

"There are several wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there."

Furthermore, Randy Orton has been spotted in LA ahead of WrestleMania 39 but Meltzer has reported that even if the Viper returns, he won't be competing in the ring since he's still dealing with his back issues.

#3. Top star reportedly working with a broken arm

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. The “Women's WrestleMania Showcase” Match is officially set for #WrestleMania Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. The “Women's WrestleMania Showcase” Match is officially set for #WrestleMania.Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler. https://t.co/rYYehwORdP

Reports have suggested that former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be competing at WrestleMania 39 with a broken arm.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet earlier planned to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the show alongside Shayna Baszler. However, the two former UFC stars will now be competing in the Fatal-Four-Way tag team WrestleMania Showcase match.

Rousey was previously spotted wearing an arm sling and was reported to have a hairline fracture in her arm. There were questions about her status for The Show of Shows, but she is now confirmed to compete. However, Dave Meltzer has reported that Rousey still has a broken radius bone – a forearm bone.

#2. Original plans for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 39

Joe @JungleBatman Who thinks Bray Wyatt Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss will return at WrestleMania? Who thinks Bray Wyatt Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss will return at WrestleMania? https://t.co/BS2AHFODfI

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is another major name currently out of action. She has revealed that she will be in the arena to attend WrestleMania 39, but there is no confirmation yet on her making an on-screen appearance.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were earlier plans for Bliss to be in a segment with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans have changed.

“Bliss is scheduled to be in Los Angeles for Mania. Whether she’s just part of activities there or does an appearance on the show is unknown. At one point she was scheduled to be part of the segment with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy but that was well back and Wyatt’s situation has changed since then," said Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt himself is currently not scheduled to compete this weekend, being out of action with an undisclosed disease. Fans are, however, still hopeful of seeing Wyatt make an appearance on the show in some capacity.

#1. Potential spoilers for the championship match results at WWE WrestleMania 39

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 will feature the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes challenging the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his titles. If the last-minute betting odds are anything to go by, Reigns' historic title run could come to an end this weekend.

Other than this, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Women's Championship could also be changing hands. Here are the current betting odds (via Unibet) for all the championship matches at WrestleMania 39 -

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (+165) vs. Cody Rhodes (-240)

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (+480) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (-1000)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-143) vs. Asuka (+102)

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+330) vs. Rhea Ripley (-560)

United States Champion Austin Theory (-335) vs. John Cena (+220)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther (-118) vs. Sheamus (+120) vs. Drew McIntyre (+450)

Comment below and let us know how excited you are for WrestleMania 39.

