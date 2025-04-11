WWE WrestleMania 41: Every match confirmed so far

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and WWE Creative is finalizing the match card for the blockbuster Premium Live Event. It is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, next weekend on April 19 and April 20.

So far, 11 matches have been confirmed for The Showcase of the Immortals, and the expectation is that at least two more will be added to the card.

First and foremost, John Cena will look to make history by becoming a record-breaking 17-time World Champion as he challenges the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Furthermore, Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble and wants to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career. To do so, he has to dethrone Gunther, who is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and remains undefeated against The Yeet Master in singles action with a record of 3-0.

In the Women's Division, newly crowned champion IYO SKY will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Bianca Belair and former champion Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.

At the same time, Tiffany Stratton will have the biggest match of her career, defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, who will attempt to claim her first major title since returning to WWE. The Queen was sidelined for nearly 14 months due to a serious knee injury.

Other confirmed matches include a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship, where the reigning champion Bron Breakker will face Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, the United States Champion LA Knight will collide with Jacob Fatu, while Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest. WrestleMania 41 will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio taking on RAW newcomer El Grande Americano.

Two more matches that have been confirmed are Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles and Naomi vs. Jade Cargill. The main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 will feature CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match.

WWE to book two more WrestleMania 41 matches on SmackDown this week

WWE Creative will book two more matches for WrestleMania 41 on Friday Night SmackDown.

First, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will find out who their WrestleMania opponent will be, via a Gauntlet Match.

Six teams will take part in the Gauntlet Match, including Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, B-Fab and Michin, and Maxxine Dupri and Natalya.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is waiting to find out who his opponent at WrestleMania 41 will be, after Kevin Owens announced that he is unable to compete and will miss significant time to recover from a serious neck injury.

Orton then hit SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO and will be waiting to find out who will replace The Prizefighter and face him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It is also unknown whether the Tag Team Titles on RAW and SmackDown will be defended at The Showcase of The Immortals.

