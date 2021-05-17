WrestleMania Backlash Results: Historic title change; Big swerve in Lumberjack match

WrestleMania Backlash kicked off with the RAW Women's title match. The Kickoff Show saw Sheamus beat Ricochet in the kickoff show.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte - RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Flair left the ring right off the bat to let Asuka and Ripley fight it out but they instead teamed up against Charlotte and took her out before going at it themselves. Asuka hit a hip attack in the corner on the champ before Charlotte dragged the Japanese star out and hit a big move on the outside.

Ripley and Flair were in the ring and The Queen came out on top and sent the champ outside. Asuka came back and locked in an armbar on Flair but it was broken up.

Asuka and Ripley hit a combined suplex on Charlotte but The Queen came back with the chop-block and two Natural Selections. She tried to cover them both, but they kicked out.

Charlotte took a codebreaker from Asuka and Rhea failed to hit Asuka with the Riptide. Charlotte hit Asuka with the big boot but the momentum caused her to fall off the apron. Rhea used the opportunity to hit Asuka with the Riptide to pick up the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash.

Grade: B+

Miz & Morrison were backstage and Morrison was about to make a deal with the lumberjacks for the A-Lister's match against Damian Priest.

Dominik Mysterio was attacked by Dirty Dawgs earlier in the night and was injured. Rey Mysterio decided to start the SmackDown Tag Team title match without him.

The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Mysterio unloaded on the champs before the bell rang and sent Ziggler out of the ring and tried to pin Roode after the match had started. Rey Mysterio wiped out Ziggler with a baseball slide to the outside before Roode took control at WrestleMania Backlash.

